ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin's Sen. Ron Johnson on defensive after staff texts revealed in Jan. 6 hearings

By Jonah Kaplan
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iEMop_0gJAsq5Y00

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson on defensive after staff texts revealed in Jan. 6 hearings 02:05

HUDSON, Wis. -- His campaign for a third term in the United States Senate was already a steep climb, but Ron Johnson now has to answer to voters' concerns about his office's being implicated in the January 6 Capitol Assault investigation.

"He is the most vulnerable Republican senator on the ballot this November in part because Wisconsin voted for Joe Biden," Ed O'Keefe, CBS News Senior White House and Political Correspondent, explained to WCCO. "It is one of the few we're watching on a national level, and Wisconsin has an opportunity to set the agenda for the next two years."

At its fourth hearing, the House select committee investigating the riots revealed text messages between Johnson's chief of staff and an aide to Vice President Mike Pence on the morning of January 6. The messages contain an offer to deliver to Pence an alternate slate of electors that vote for President Donald Trump instead of President-Elect Joe Biden, despite the fact that Biden won the state of Wisconsin -- a result that had been investigated, litigated and then certified by state officials.

"Do not give that to him," Pence's aide responded.

"And that just shows you how well orchestrated it was," O'Keefe said of Trump's campaign to "bully" lawmakers -- and the Vice President - into unlawfully overturning the presidential election. "It shows you there was still this belief that among a handful of Republicans, they can still dramatically upend the results even though the vice president and his team concluded he had one job that day, which was to bang the gavel and allow proceedings to continue and certify reality."

Johnson, chased down by reporters outside the Capitol, said "I was not involved in this at all," while his press secretary posted on Twitter that the Senator "had no involvement in the creation of an alternate slate of electors and had no foreknowledge that it was going to be delivered to our office ... The vice president's office said not to give it to him and we did not. There was no further action taken. End of story."

CBS

Wisconsin voters react to hearings, Johnson's office's alleged involvement in election scheme

Nearly 19 million Americans tuned into the first hearing, aired during primetime on June 9. Since then, voters in Hudson, a quaint town along the St. Croix River, told WCCO they've generally caught bits and pieces of the hearings either live or later recapped on the news.

"I've listened a couple times on the radio in the car," Jean Strong said. "If [Trump]'s going to run again, and he's asking people to accommodate him in a way he wants to be accommodated, that's important for us to know if someone did that for him or didn't."

As for what new information she's learned from the hearings, Strong offered strong praise for Vice President Mike Pence.

"Pence pushed back a little more than possibly I realized. It matters to me that there was someone that had a backbone to Donald Trump's suggestions to do it his way."

Strong, who voted for Sen. Johnson before, said it does not reflect well on Johnson that his office was allegedly involved in the fake electors scheme -- but she wouldn't rule out voting for him again come November.

"There are bigger things out there that I would probably take into account," she said. "I would take into account the gas prices and the economy and where we're headed with that, big government, those type of things."

Bill Miller, who owns and antique shop in downtown Hudson, echoed that sentiment.

"There are people living right on the edge and they're dying on the vine," Miller lamented. "To get to work they need the gas to make the money to get their food. And it doesn't appear that we're getting a lot of help there."

Denise Shipley, who was out shopping with friends, was much more emphatic in expressing her displeasure of Johnson.

"It's a big deal you tried to invalidate all of our votes," Shipley said. "He's acting like he didn't know anything about it, that it was maybe some intern. But wasn't it your job to know what they were doing?"

Select committee hearings resume Thursday

The select committee will host its fifth public hearing on Thursday, which according to members will focus on former President Trump's attempts to influence the Justice Department to help him overturn the election.

"Just as we heard today that Donald Trump was deeply involved in the scheme to pressure state officials to overturn the election results, we will hear on Thursday that Donald Trump was also the driving force behind an effort to corrupt the Justice Department," Chair Bennie Thompson (D-MI) said during Tuesday's hearing.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), who along with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) are the only two Republicans on the nine-member committee, is expected to lead the questioning of a witness list that includes former acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen and former acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue, among others.

In private testimony to the committee earlier this year, Donoghue recalled Trump suggesting replacing Rosen with former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark.

"I said, 'Sir, I would resign immediately. There is no way I'm serving one minute under this guy, Jeff Clark,'" Donoghue said, according to a clip of Donoghue the committee played Tuesday.

How to watch Thursday's House January 6 committee public hearing

Date: June 23, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. CST

Location: U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Watch: Live on CBS News or stream on your mobile or streaming device

Live Updates: Follow live updates on CBSNews.com

Comments / 14

Tdizzle
2d ago

Amazing people would still consider voting for these people. They really think keeping him in Congress would make one iota of difference in gas prices?

Reply(2)
22
Gerald Haynes Jr.
2d ago

his constituents don't care that he got caught in the fake electoral scheme. if anything it gives him a boost 🙄🙆🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️

Reply(2)
16
MAUSBORN69
19h ago

They are asking for pardons without even being convicted or charged with anything. These ARE lawmakers. They know what they did is illegal. They know they committed crimes. They know what accepting a pardon means. And they would rather do that and ask for one rather than face the the charges that they know could be levied against them. They know they are guilty and if charged would be found guilty. Again, these ARE lawmakers

Reply
3
Related
Rolling Stone

Fox News Guest Calls ‘Bullshit’ on Network for Trying to Cover Up Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A Fox News guest on Sunday called out the network for its “bullshit” coverage of the Jan. 6 committee hearing last Thursday night. Anchor Mike Emanuel moderated a discussion between Mike Crute, a progressive radio host and former gubernatorial candidate in Wisconsin, and Jeff Crouere, a conservative radio host from Louisiana and 2016 Republican National Convention delegate. The pair began by reacting to news that the Senate has reached a tentative agreement for legislation addressing gun reform, which Crute said was “a step in the right direction,” but moved on to a discussion about...
POLITICS
The Independent

Mitt Romney and Rand Paul among 14 Republicans voting against healthcare for veterans suffering from burn pits

Fourteen Republican senators, including Mitt Romney and Rand Paul, have voted against providing healthcare and benefits to US veterans who came home from America’s post-9/11 wars sick and dying from rare cancers and respiratory illnesses.On Thursday, the Senate passed the SFC Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act – a landmark bill that will presumptively link 23 conditions to a veterans’ exposure to burn pits while on deployment overseas.Now, around 3.5 million US veterans who lived and worked next to the huge open-air pits will finally be given automatic access to healthcare and disability benefits if they develop one of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Hudson, WI
Hudson, WI
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Wisconsin Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bennie Thompson
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Senate#Capitol Assault#Republican#Cbs News#White House
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: The Democrats should be forced to live with Kamala Harris

We do not want to deliver another depressing show, and we won't. But if you're looking at the country and thinking, "How do we measure the health of the United States?" there are pretty obvious ways to do it. The average life expectancy is one, the marriage rate, the effectiveness of the U.S. military, housing costs, the value of the U.S. dollar, health of the financial markets, the safety of our streets, etc. By every single one of those very basic measures, the Biden administration has failed and done so dramatically.
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Jim Jordan abandons his ‘nothing to hide’ position

In the months following the Jan. 6 attack, Rep. Jim Jordan seemed wholly unconcerned about scrutiny. In fact, the Ohio Republican suggested publicly that he’d be the model of transparency. “If they call me, I got nothing to hide,” the far-right lawmaker said last summer. A few months later,...
OHIO STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
63K+
Followers
21K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy