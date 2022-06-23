ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

5 Things Actually Worth The Detroit Free Press Investigating, Unlike Michigan State Football’s Donation Records

By Beanie
 2 days ago
The Detroit Free Press proudly announced Tuesday it's suing Michigan State for access to records regarding donations made last fall by billionaire alumni Mat Ishbia and Steve St. Andre to fund football coach Mel Tucker's contract extension. In a vacuum, this is a rather unremarkable development in the journalism...

