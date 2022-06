World number two Rory McIlroy has labelled the players who have joined the LIV Golf Series “duplicitous” for the way they have handled their breakaway.Fellow four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, whose brother Chase played in the opening event at Centurion Club earlier this month, is the latest star to sign up to the Saudi-backed invitational events.The former world number one will play in the second 54-hole, 48-man tournament - which has a prize fund of 25 million US dollars (£20.4million) - in Portland, Oregon, next week but only a few days ago the 32-year-old, who will be suspended by the...

