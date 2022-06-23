REMINDER: Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts

(WWLP) – As the fourth of July is quickly approaching, 22News is working for you to remind you that fireworks are illegal here in the Commonwealth.

According to Mass.gov, it is illegal for residents to use or sell fireworks in Massachusetts. It is also illegal to purchase fireworks from neighboring states- such as New Hampshire and transport them into the state.

22News visited “State-Owned Fireworks” of New Hampshire for additional safety tips.

“Use common sense, the biggest thing all us firework dealers across the country we just want everyone to be safe, use common sense also be respectful to your neighbors and veterans. If fireworks do startle them try not to use them, give the neighbors a heads up or ask permission,” said Michael Dapkus, co-owner of State-Owned Fireworks in New Hampshire.

