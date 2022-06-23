ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
REMINDER: Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts

By Brett Willand
 2 days ago

(WWLP) – As the fourth of July is quickly approaching, 22News is working for you to remind you that fireworks are illegal here in the Commonwealth.

According to Mass.gov, it is illegal for residents to use or sell fireworks in Massachusetts. It is also illegal to purchase fireworks from neighboring states- such as New Hampshire and transport them into the state.

22News visited “State-Owned Fireworks” of New Hampshire for additional safety tips.

“Use common sense, the biggest thing all us firework dealers across the country we just want everyone to be safe, use common sense also be respectful to your neighbors and veterans. If fireworks do startle them try not to use them, give the neighbors a heads up or ask permission,” said Michael Dapkus, co-owner of State-Owned Fireworks in New Hampshire.

3 Massachusetts counties among top healthiest in the United States

It turns out Massachusetts is a pretty healthy state. The list of the healthiest communities in the country has been released according to US News & World Report. 3000 counties nationwide were assessed based on several criteria including community’s unemployment and poverty rates, cancer incidence, walkability and high school graduation rate. Categories like economy, public safety and food & nutrition are then ranked based on their performance. Believe it or not, out of the 3000 counties nationwide, 3 counties in Massachusetts made that list: Nantucket County, Norfolk County and Middlesex County. Nantucket came in at #41, Norfolk came in at #63 and Middlesex came in at #73. Here is a list of the healthiest counties in the United States.
