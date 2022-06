Star-studded lineup features new VIP experiences and more. CBF Productions has announced its return to Santa Clarita, California with its legendary Boots & Brews Country Music Festival at Central Park on Saturday, September 3rd. This family-friendly outdoor affair features tasty food vendors, local craft brews, and headlining performance by Brad Paisley, along with sets from some of today’s most sought-after country artists still to be announced.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO