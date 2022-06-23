ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Publix not offering covid vaccines to kids under the age of 5

By Leilyn Torres
Publix announced Wednesday it would not administer COVID-19 vaccines to kids under the age of 5 at the current time.

ABC Action News received a statement from Publix Supermarkets spokesperson, Hannah Herring, confirming this report. According to the Publix website , COVID vaccines are available for people ages 5 and up.

This news comes after Governor Desantis said the state would not be ordering any COVID vaccines for children under the age of 5.

