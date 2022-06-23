Placerville Father Accused Of Killing 11-Year-Old Son Roman Lopez Now Faces Child Porn Charges

PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — Jordan Piper, the Placerville father accused of killing his 11-year-old son Roman Lopez more than two years ago, is now facing child pornography charges.

A criminal complaint filed on Tuesday reveals federal agents found more than 400 nude photos of an underage girl on Piper’s phone.

The document also claims Piper placed a GoPro camera behind a wall outlet in the bathroom of a rental home in Groveland. Federal agents say many of the videos found on the camera were of an underage girl bathing.

Piper was arrested in February 2021, more than a year after the body of his Lopez was found in the basement of the family’s Placerville home. Lopez’s stepmom, Lindsay piper, was also arrested.

The Pipers have both been charged with murder. Jordan Piper has pleaded not guilty. Lindsay Piper entered a no-contest plea last month for her second-degree murder charge after having initially pleaded not guilty last November. The stepmother’s plea change means she faces 15 years to life for second-degree murder.