Noah Cyrus unveiled her latest single "Ready to Go" on Friday (June 24) and she sat down with Billboard's Tetris Kelly to discuss the meaning behind the tender ballad. "When I was writing it, it felt like I wasn't receiving what I was giving to the other person. It seemed like the other person maybe wasn't as in it as me anymore," she explains, previously relating the song to her hit "July," calling the tracks "cousins" due to their thematic similarities. "If you're ready to go, yeah, make your move, no, I won't follow," she...

MUSIC ・ 12 HOURS AGO