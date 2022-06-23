ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Red rose from bouquet given to Jackie Kennedy at Dallas Love Field in 1963 to be sold at auction

 2 days ago
DALLAS — A single red rosebud said to be from the bouquet given to First Lady Jackie Kennedy at Dallas Love Field on Nov. 22, 1963, is up for auction this week, along with an original press pass for JFK’s presidential visit to the city where he was...

fox4news.com

Boater missing in Dallas, swimmer drowns in Joe Pool Lake

DALLAS - Dallas police divers are looking for a man who jumped out of a boat into Lake Ray Hubbard. Around midnight, someone called to report the man had jumped into the water near Interstate 30 and never resurfaced. Police officers and firefighters from Dallas and Garland spent three hours...
DALLAS, TX
thesource.com

Highly-Anticipated ‘Texas Kill City’ Trailer Is All-Out War

The streets are on fire as it’s up for grabs in a winner-takes-all situation in the highly-anticipated crime-thriller coming out of the Lone Star state, titled Texas Kill City. A film about Texas’ most dangerous gangs shared an unbreakable bond before a betrayal fired up revenge. Allies become rivals and members realized the enemy was in plain sight. Starring Lioness Telaine (The Devil’s Ring), Christi Lux (Vid Chronicles) and Lucretia Johnson (One Night In Miami), check out the new trailer below.
TEXAS STATE
papercitymag.com

Kids Clothing Store Fave Finds a New Permanent Home in Fort Worth — and Ballet Takes Over the Lawn

Collins + Conley knows well dressed babies. And it's opened a new permanent store in Fort Worth's The Shops at Clearfork. A children’s clothing store turned short term pop-up shop at The Shops at Clearfork has decided to put down permanent roots in the Fort Worth shopping mecca. Collins + Conley will open the doors to its new permanent storefront at 5254 Monahans Avenue this Friday, June 24 — and the grand opening fun will last through the entire weekend.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

First-time 'Meet the Breed' dog event happening in Dallas

DALLAS — A first-time event is coming to Dallas that will give people the chance to get to know more about a breed of dog they might be interested in adopting. Dallas' first American Kennel Club Meet the Breeds event is happening at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Saturday, June 25, and Sunday, June 26.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Rodeo Goat prepares for opening at Casa Linda Plaza

It’s close to opening time for Rodeo Goat’s Casa Linda Plaza location. The burger joint will open in the former Highland Park Cafeteria space in mid-July, a spokesperson for the company says. Highland Park Cafeteria closed in May 2020 after 95 years in business. Rodeo Goat was co-founded...
DALLAS, TX
Southlake Style

Miss Southlake And Teen Win Preliminary Awards

Miss Southlake and Miss Southlake Outstanding Teen won awards during their first night of preliminary competition earlier this week. On Tuesday, June 21, Miss Southlake Landry Champlin and Miss Southlake's Outstanding Teen J-Belle Kimbrell headed to the Eisemann Center for Performing Arts in Richardson to compete in the preliminary rounds for Miss Texas and Miss Texas’ Outstanding Teen competitions. According to a media release, Landry won Overall Talent and a $1,000 scholarship for her rendition of Frank Sinatra's “That’s Life.” Meanwhile, J-Belle won Overall On-Stage Question In Evening Wear and a $500 scholarship to go along with it. On the second night of preliminaries, J-Belle also won Overall Talent and another $500 scholarship for her rendition of "The Wizard And I" from "Wicked."
SOUTHLAKE, TX
TheDailyBeast

Spectrum to Pay Millions to Family of Texas Woman Killed by Cable Man

Charter Communications, the cable company also known as Spectrum, will pay $357 million to the family of a Texas woman who was murdered by a Spectrum cable installer in 2019, a Dallas jury has ruled. Betty Thomas, 83, was stabbed to death by Roy Holden Jr. after he went to her house for a service call in Dec. 2019 then returned the next day to rob and kill her. The jury found that Spectrum was negligent in Thomas’ death because the company failed to properly vet Holden, ignored warning signs, and didn’t regulate the use of company cars by employees who were off-duty. Holden, who is serving life in prison, used his Spectrum key card to access a company vehicle when he wasn’t on the clock in order to drive to Thomas’ house to rob and stab her, for which he also used a company-issued knife and gloves. Testimony also revealed that Holden stole the credit cards and checks of multiple elderly customers. Spectrum said they plan to appeal and argued, “The law in Texas and the facts presented at trial clearly show this crime was not foreseeable.”
DALLAS, TX
K945

Planning on Flying Out of Dallas Soon? Read This Before You Do

This Past Weekend Was Horrid for Travelers All Over the Country. I had heard about memorial day struggles when it came to flying out. Thousands of flights were delayed or canceled and we were hearing that it had to do a crazy uptick in summer. According to CBS, over 7,000 flights were canceled over the Memorial Day weekend in 2022. I remember thinking "Hopefully I don't struggle with that issue when I travel."
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

North Texas protests planned after Roe v. Wade gets overturned

DALLAS — Editor's note: The Associated Press contributed to this report. The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday's outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas skyline could soon include 2 new skyscrapers

DALLAS - The Dallas skyline could see some big changes soon with the Dallas City Council’s approval of two new skyscraper construction projects. One will be built just north of Downtown Dallas near the Perot Museum. It’s expected to become the tallest building in Dallas at 80 stories tall.
DALLAS, TX
