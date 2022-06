Click here to read the full article. Every month, Billboard Latin editors will feature a small group of new, or relatively unknown, artists whose music we love. Think “diamantes en bruto,” or “diamonds in the rough.” These are newcomers who have yet to impact the mainstream — but whose music excites us, and who we believe our readers should make a point to discover. In honor of Pride, our fifth edition of “On the Radar Latin” includes emerging queer artists that you should be listening to. See our recommendations below: Artist: Michelle Maciel Country: Mexico Why Should They Be on Your Radar: I discovered Maciel on TikTok,...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO