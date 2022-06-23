Arrests Made In Separate Violent Assaults At El Pescadero Park In Tracy

TRACY (CBS13) — Two arrests were made this week in connection to two separate violent assaults that occurred just weeks apart at the same Tracy park.

Aaron James Mears, 28, was arrested Tuesday as the suspect in a June 2 assault at El Pescadero Park that left a man in critical condition, the Tracy Police Department said. The victim in that assault was a 43-year-old Tracy resident who was hospitalized for several days but has since been released.

Mears was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on an attempted murder charge.

On Wednesday, Tracy police announced the arrest of Deandre Goodman, 27, in connection to an assault that happened Monday at the same park that left a 32-year-old Tracy resident in critical condition. That victim remains hospitalized.

Goodman was also booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on an attempted murder charge. He was located at a Motel 6 in the city and was found to have stayed in multiple unregistered rooms at the motel, police said.

As a result of that, more than 40 rooms were covered under a search warrant. Several people were found staying in those unregistered rooms, many of which were in poor condition which prompted a response from code enforcement.

Inside the room where Goodman was arrested, as well as his vehicle, investigators located two guns and two pounds of methamphetamine, which had a street value of approximately $10,000, police said.

The El Pescadero Park assaults are not believed to be connected. Both suspects in these cases are also Tracy residents.