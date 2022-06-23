ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tracy, CA

Arrests Made In Separate Violent Assaults At El Pescadero Park In Tracy

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27M6cI_0gJAqk6q00

TRACY (CBS13) — Two arrests were made this week in connection to two separate violent assaults that occurred just weeks apart at the same Tracy park.

Aaron James Mears, 28, was arrested Tuesday as the suspect in a June 2 assault at El Pescadero Park that left a man in critical condition, the Tracy Police Department said. The victim in that assault was a 43-year-old Tracy resident who was hospitalized for several days but has since been released.

Mears was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on an attempted murder charge.

On Wednesday, Tracy police announced the arrest of Deandre Goodman, 27, in connection to an assault that happened Monday at the same park that left a 32-year-old Tracy resident in critical condition. That victim remains hospitalized.

Goodman was also booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on an attempted murder charge. He was located at a Motel 6 in the city and was found to have stayed in multiple unregistered rooms at the motel, police said.

As a result of that, more than 40 rooms were covered under a search warrant. Several people were found staying in those unregistered rooms, many of which were in poor condition which prompted a response from code enforcement.

Inside the room where Goodman was arrested, as well as his vehicle, investigators located two guns and two pounds of methamphetamine, which had a street value of approximately $10,000, police said.

The El Pescadero Park assaults are not believed to be connected. Both suspects in these cases are also Tracy residents.

Comments / 7

Genuine Like
2d ago

What happened to Tracy? It used to be such a nice quiet city. The crime has skyrocketed over the last year or so.

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Two suspects arrested, weapons confiscated in SF armed robbery

SAN FRANCISCO - An investigation into an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon led to the arrests of 2 people and the confiscation of 2 firearms, according to a press release from the San Francisco Police Department.On Wednesday, San Francisco Police officers from Northern Station responded to Fillmore and Broadway Streets regarding a report of an armed robbery. Once on scene, officers met with a woman who stated that while she was walking, she was robbed of her backpack and cell phone by an unknown suspect who pointed a gun at her before fleeing in a car.Officers searched for the suspect vehicle...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
crimevoice.com

Guns and ammunition seized following police pursuit in Modesto

Originally published as a Modesto Police Department Facebook post:. “This morning at 0434 hours, Officer’s responded to the Turner’s Outdoorsman located on Parkway Plaza for reports of a break in. Officers went on scene almost immediately and located the suspect vehicle fleeing the area. A traffic stop was...
MODESTO, CA
KRON4

Arrest made in Castro Muni killing, victim ID’d

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco and Pittsburg police teamed up last night to arrest the suspect in a fatal shooting in a San Francisco Muni subway train Wednesday, according to a San Francisco Police Department press release. Javon Green, 26, was arrested on the 1000 block of Power...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Baby Held Hostage In Burning Sacramento Apartment

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A baby was rushed to the hospital after being held hostage in an apartment that later caught fire early Friday morning. Sacramento Metro Fire, Sacramento Police, and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office initially arrived at an apartment complex on Madison Avenue near Jackson Street around 4 a.m. in North Highlands in response to reports of a fire. Deputies say a mother who had a restraining order against a father was in the middle of a supervised visit when a fight broke out. The father allegedly held a knife to the baby’s throat, then retreated to a bedroom. That’s when authorities...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tracy, CA
Tracy, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Pescadero, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Victim of 49er Tavern Plaza shooting known by suspected shooter

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call regarding a shooting that occurred at the 2800 block of El Centro Road Friday morning. According to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies arrived on the scene and located a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Deputies performed life-saving measures […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man suspected of assaulting another man in Tracy park arrested

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Following a search of more than 40 rooms at a Motel 6 in Tracy, the Tracy Police Department said they arrested a man suspected of assaulting another man at El Pescadero Park on June 20. A 32-year-old Tracy man was attacked at 2:20 a.m. on June 20 at El Pescadero Park […]
TRACY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Teen, 17, Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of Alexander Jack Taylor In Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — One person is in custody in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Alexander Jack Taylor in Rancho Cordova that happened earlier this week, police said Thursday. Damien Martice Hartley, 17, was booked into the Sacramento County Youth Detention Center on a count of murder, The Rancho Cordova Police Department said. The department said Hartley was arrested by homicide detectives from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. Tuesday along Laurelhurst Drive, which is located along the east side of Highway 50 between the Mather Field and Zinfandel exits. Taylor was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead later on at an area hospital. Rancho Cordova police said there are no outstanding suspects.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Methamphetamine#Violent Crime#Connec
CBS Sacramento

Suspect In Modesto Arby’s, Wienerschnitzel Burglaries Arrested

MODESTO (CBS13) — A suspect in pair of burglaries at Modesto-area fast food restaurants has been arrested. Modesto police say the first burglary happened at the Wienerschnitzel along McHenry Avenue on June 14. The second burglary happened on June 20 at the Arby’s on Standiford Avenue. Exactly how much was stolen in the burglaries is unclear. Detectives have since been able to identify the suspect as 51-year-old Waterford/Modesto resident James Werner. Police arrested Werner earlier this week. Live video feeds at the Modesto Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center helped officers zero-in on Werner, police say.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

17-year-old arrested on weapons charges in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — During a traffic stop in Stockton on Wednesday a 17-yeard-old male was arrested for weapons charges, according to the Stockton Police Department. The traffic stop occurred at San Joaquin Street and Fifth Street where officers found two loaded handguns, according to police.
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Woman dead after being shot inside business

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sheriff’s Communications Center received a call regarding a shooting that occurred at the 2800 block of El Centro Road Friday morning. According to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies arrived on the scene and located a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Deputies performed life-saving measures […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Explosive materials reportedly found in American Canyon home; man arrested

Originally published as an American Canyon Police Department Facebook post:. “On Tuesday June 14th, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM, Napa County Sheriff detectives served a search warrant for explosive materials at George Wise residence on Goldeneye Court, American Canyon. During the search warrant, numerous precursors for homemade explosives (HME) were located...
AMERICAN CANYON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Ex-boyfriend shot dead after allegedly killing mother of 2 in California

MODESTO, Calif. (TCD) -- A suspect was shot dead in a police standoff after allegedly killing his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend. According to a news release from the Modesto Police Department, on Tuesday, June 21, at approximately 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive after a juvenile reported that her mother had been shot. Upon their arrival, authorities reportedly found Michelle Gonzales suffering from gunshot wounds outside her residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
MODESTO, CA
KRON4 News

Two women arrested on suspicion of armed robbery

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested after an armed robbery in Alameda on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Alameda Police Department Wednesday afternoon. KRON On is streaming news live now At approximately 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday a loss-prevention officer working at South Shore Center contacted Alameda Police Dispatchers about an […]
ALAMEDA, CA
thesfnews.com

SFPD Investigating Park District Murder

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding a fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday, June 22. The SFPD reported at approximately 9:56 a.m. officers responded to the MUNI Forest Hill Station regarding a shooting. Officers arrived on scene and discovered the train left the station headed to the Castro MUNI Station. Officers responded to the Castro Station where they located two victims on a MUNI train.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Suspect arrested for attempted carjacking in Elk Grove

The incident below occurred Thursday evening, June 16, around 9:30 pm near the intersection of Elk Grove Blvd and Harbour Point. The suspect walked up to the victim who was inside his vehicle. The suspect asked the victim for an item and then proceeded to stab the victim in the lower arm. The suspect then tried to push the victim out of his vehicle, however, the suspect was unsuccessful. The suspect ran away and was later located by officers during an extensive search. During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect had arrived before the incident in a reported stolen vehicle. The suspect, 23-year-old Timothy Davidson, was arrested and then transported to the main jail.
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Seen Hanging Out Car Window, Shooting At Other Car In Mountain House Arrested

MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS13) – A man who was allegedly caught on camera hanging out the back passenger side of a car and shooting at another vehicle in Mountain House has been arrested. The incident happened early Sunday afternoon near Heritage Drive and Prosperity Street. Several people called to report seeing someone with a gun hanging out the window, shooting at another vehicle. No injuries were ever reported, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says. Later, detectives were able to identify the alleged gunman as a man named Jerome Ward. Detectives also believe that the shooting stemmed from some sort of domestic violence disturbance. On Monday, the alleged driver in the incident – 36-year-old Shelvin Walker – was arrested after a traffic stop. The next day, Ward was arrested along the 2900 block of Cushing Court in Stockton. He’s now facing charges of assault with a firearm on a person, false imprisonment, criminal threats, violation of probation, being a felon in possession of a weapon, and other gun charges.
MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento law enforcement recover 5 pounds of crystal meth during bust

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Several Sacramento area law enforcement agencies joined together in searching two locations in Sacramento and West Sacramento that resulted in the seizure of five pounds of crystal meth, a ghost gun, three handguns and $50,000 in cash. The searches were conducted on June 21, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Violent Carjacking Leads to Arrests by Livermore Police

On June 20, 2022, around 8:50 p.m., Livermore Police responded to a report of an armed carjacking that occurred at the 3000 block of West Jack London Boulevard. When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim who was practicing parking and driving his father’s gray Honda Odyssey. His father...
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
72K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy