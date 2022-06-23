ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Wild party held at $8 million home, authorities say

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVideo from social media shows a wild party...

The Independent

Florida teens break in and throw a party in $8 million mansion

A group of teenagers reportedly broke into an $8 million mansion and threw a party, severely damaging the property.The Walton County Sheriff’s Office, which is now investigating the episode, was called on Saturday to a home near Seaside, on Florida’s northwest coast. Footage from the wild night has been circulating on Snapchat, Instagram, and other social media platforms.In some of the footage, the teens can be seen converting the entrance of the luxury home into a boxing ring and actually fighting each other.Click here to read our free newsletter
