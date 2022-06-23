ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

When and how to watch the 2022 NBA Draft

By Brandon Ewing
denverstiffs.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most anticipated moments of the offseason is officially just 24 hours away as the NBA Draft is almost here. It should be an exciting night for the Nuggets as they are slated to pick twice in the first round and could add two high level prospects to their...

www.denverstiffs.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Reacts To Signing With Lakers

Being a Los Angeles Laker officially runs in the O'Neal family. Shareef, Shaq's son, signed with the storied NBA franchise on Thursday night. Shareef will start out playing for the Lakers' Summer League squad. There, he'll get a chance to impress the organization's front office. Shaq's son is incredibly grateful...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

These were the top prospects who did not hear their names called in the 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA draft has come and gone, but the draft cycle continues a bit longer as several undrafted free agents find their new homes. While the following prospects didn’t get to hear their name called by the commissioner or deputy commissioner on Thursday night, they can find solace in the fact that their path to the pros is far from over. It’s not unheard of for an undrafted free agent to carve out a role for themselves in the NBA.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Denver, CO
Basketball
City
Denver, CO
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
Local
Colorado Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Basketball
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Woj confirms top three order of 2022 NBA draft, has the Thunder taking Chet Holmgren at No. 2

It appears ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski confirmed the top three order ahead of the 2022 NBA draft. After betting odds shifted Wednesday night, Wojnarowski went to Twitter to confirm the top three order of Jabari Smith Jr. going to the Orlando Magic, Chet Holmgren going to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Paolo Banchero going to the Houston Rockets.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

NBA Draft: Knicks Make International Thunder With 11th Overall Pick

Ousmane Dieng's basketball career in Manhattan was over in a New York minute. With the 11th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks selected French-born Ousmane Dieng, but ESPN has reported that they are sending him to the Oklahoma City Thunder for "multiple first-round picks". The Thunder had the next picks at 12th overall but that was not part of the reported deal.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
The Spun

The NBA Draft Is Missing 2 Picks This Year - Here's Why

The 2022 NBA Draft is tomorrow night, and only 58 players will hear their name called, as opposed to the usual 60. Two picks have been scrapped from this year's order--Nos. 54 and 55--because the teams they belonged to, the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks, were punished by the league for tampering.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

NBA Draft: Sixers Never Hosted LSU’s Tari Eason

In the weeks leading up to Thursday night’s big event, many mock drafts have flooded the net. Once the Philadelphia 76ers found out they would officially select at No. 23 overall after the Brooklyn Nets deferred the pick, one name has consistently been linked to the Sixers. Countless mock...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jabari Smith
Person
Marjon Beauchamp
Person
Paolo Banchero
Person
Calvin Booth
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Caleb Love is motivated for the 2023 NBA draft

As basketball fans turned their attention to the 2022 NBA draft on ESPN Thursday night, a current UNC standout has his motivation for the future of his career. During the draft, guard Caleb Love tweeted out “2023″ with an emoji signaling that he’s got his eyes set on next year’s NBA draft. Love opted to return to UNC for his junior season rather than test the 2022 NBA draft where he probably would have gone late second round or potentially undrafted.  By returning for another season, Love has the chance to improve and up his stock for that 2023 NBA draft and hopefully landing with a first-round projection. 2023☝🏽 — Caleb Love (@caleb2love) June 24, 2022 Love did make improvements from his first season in Chapel Hill to his sophomore year. He shot 37.1 percent from the field and 36 percent from the three-point line while averaging 15.9 points per game. Let’s hope Love gets even better in his junior season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Nuggets#Basketball#Espn#The Orlando Magic

Comments / 0

Community Policy