If you’re online all the time (and we’re willing to wager most people are), you’ve no doubt been bombarded with the “accept cookies” pop-ups that appear on every website. And aside from wondering how to make them go away, the question you probably ask every time you hit “accept” is, “What are cookies anyway?” Some cookies are safe—there to offer you a more personalized user experience—while others are more nefarious, allowing you to be tracked and spied on, possibly without your consent.

