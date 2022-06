Fantasy baseball managers often overlook how unreliable unproven rookies can be, and it is little surprise that Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz leads ESPN's most-added list. Cruz, standing at an imposing 6-foot-7 and possessing immense power potential, looks like a special player. He should have been in the major leagues all season, but, well, that's baseball. He's here now and while his initial statistics tell us little, he nevertheless moves way up in my latest category-based roto rankings. Hitting isn't easy, but Cruz may be a difference maker right away, perhaps the NL's version of Seattle Mariners rookie star Julio Rodriguez.

