SAN DIEGO -- — Bob Melvin was back on the top step of the dugout for the first time in 12 games and his San Diego Padres welcomed him back with a sloppy yet satisfying win. Jurickson Profar had four hits, drove in two runs and scored twice for the Padres, who jumped on Madison Bumgarner early in a 10-4 victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday for a three-game sweep.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO