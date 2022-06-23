Gas Station Shooting Suspects Flee to Streets, Victim Caught in Crossfire

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Sheriff’s Lancaster Station deputies responded to the Shell gas station on Challenger Way and Avenue K in the city of Lancaster for a report of gunfire and a fight at the location around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Anthony Cheval / KNN

When deputies arrived, a witness stated that the suspects had taken off chasing each other in vehicles. Moments later, around 11:07 a.m., a second call was received from a female victim stating she had been shot and pulled her car over to the side of the road at Avenue J and Fern Avenue.

The victim of a shooting was apparently caught in the crossfire and had nothing to do with this incident. The victim was transported to a local area hospital in stable condition.

Sheriff’s officials have a partial license plate and are searching the area for the suspects and the shooting.

Video: Anthony Cheval, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network