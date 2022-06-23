ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Gas Station Shooting Suspects Flee to Streets, Victim Caught in Crossfire

 2 days ago

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Sheriff’s Lancaster Station deputies responded to the Shell gas station on Challenger Way and Avenue K in the city of Lancaster for a report of gunfire and a fight at the location around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Anthony Cheval / KNN

When deputies arrived, a witness stated that the suspects had taken off chasing each other in vehicles. Moments later, around 11:07 a.m., a second call was received from a female victim stating she had been shot and pulled her car over to the side of the road at Avenue J and Fern Avenue.

The victim of a shooting was apparently caught in the crossfire and had nothing to do with this incident. The victim was transported to a local area hospital in stable condition.

Sheriff’s officials have a partial license plate and are searching the area for the suspects and the shooting.

Video: Anthony Cheval, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 7

Miguel J Burnstein
1d ago

California is getting more dangerous by the day, law abiding tax paying citizens get to pay high everything and in return higher taxes high crime high homeless high drug overdoses high illegal aliens population and it’s a one party system Woke Socialism which means nothing will ever change, they have big bucks from Hollywood George Soros the teachers union 🥺

Reply
2
 

