Grand Rapids, MI

28-year-old Grand Rapids man killed in crash in Massachusetts

 2 days ago
OAK BLUFFS, Mass. — A 28-year-old Grand Rapids man has died in a fatal crash in Oak Bluff, Massachusetts, police say. State Police and local police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash around 12:49 a.m. Wednesday. Micah P. Anderson has...

CBS Detroit

Michigan Woman Arrested For Allegedly Embezzling From Vulnerable Adult

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Michigan (WNEM) — A Saint Helen woman was arrested for allegedly embezzling money from a vulnerable adult. Kelly Marlynne Haynie-Ulrech, 41, was arraigned in the 82nd District Court in Roscommon County on Thursday, June 23 on one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult. She is alleged to have embezzled between $50,000 and $100,000. The Michigan State Police was contacted in February by a relative of the victim asking them to investigate an alleged embezzlement. Haynie-Ulrech, also a relative of the victim, allegedly embezzled money from the vulnerable adult she had guardianship of, MSP said, adding she had been appointed guardian...
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids man, 28, dies in crash on Martha’s Vineyard

MASSACHUSETTS -- A 28-year-old Grand Rapids man died in a single-vehicle crash on Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts. Masslive.com reported that Micah P. Anderson died. He was driving a 2001 Pontiac Grand Am about 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, June 22 when the vehicle crashed on New York Avenue. Massachusetts State Police said the car went off the road after failing to follow a turn, struck a guardrail, entered a yard and collided with two trees.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Early Morning Rush | Friday, June 24

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — POLICE TO INCREASE PATROLS IN GRAND RAPIDS: Grand Rapids police say there's been an uptick in crime over the last few months. Police Chief Eric Winstrom says his department will be increasing the number of officers in areas seeing more crime, which he has done after previous shootings.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

5 cars stolen from Kent Co. dealership, police say

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Police say five vehicles were stolen overnight Wednesday from one car dealership in Kent County. Police learned of the thefts when a vehicle was found unoccupied and running in the Northview High School parking lot around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Responding deputies saw that the vehicle was from a dealership, and when police checked the dealership, saw a broken window.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Muskegon man sentenced in 2020 fatal stabbing

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon County man will spend between 33 to 90 years behind bars for the murder of a woman in 2020. Kristopher Joesel, 38, was sentenced for stabbing and killing Laura Sanchez on Thursday. Joesel was found guilty for the murder of 33-year-old Laura Sanchez...
Kalamazoo Gazette

Man sentenced to prison for Kalamazoo road rage shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI – A man was sentenced to prison after he shot someone twice in a road rage shooting last month. R’Montay Pratcher was sentenced June 22 to 15 to 50 years in prison after he pleaded guilty May 16 to assault with intent to murder. He was also sentenced to two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to felony firearms in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

