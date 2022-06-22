ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Grand Forks, MN

Woman accused of setting curtain on fire in Minnesota mosque

By Associated Press, Times Report
Crookston Daily Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 57-year-old northwestern Minnesota woman is accused of setting a curtain on fire inside a mosque, authorities said June...

www.crookstontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
740thefan.com

City of Grand Forks truck damages UND skywalk

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A UND skywalk over University Avenue was damaged by a City of Grand Forks vehicle Friday morning. UND officials say around 4 a.m., a city dump truck was driving westbound with its box raised too high and struck the skywalk that connects Johnstone and Hancock Halls near Princeton Street. The crash caused visible damage to the skywalk’s east side.
GRAND FORKS, ND
trfradio.com

TRF Police Respond to ATV Fire

Police responded to an ATV fire Tuesday in Thief River Falls. According to the police report, officers were called to the 100 block of Woodland Court, where a caller had said “a guy tipped over on a 4-wheeler, and it is on fire”. No one was cited in the incident. No injuries reported.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
KNOX News Radio

GF man injured by gun discharge

A Grand Forks man was transported to Altru Hospital early this morning (Thursday) after he accidentally shot himself in the hand. Grand Forks police responded to the 900 block of Belmont Road shortly before 2:30 a.m. When officers arrived they discovered the individual suffering from a self-inflicted injury. Authorities say...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

Rescue teams search Red River for missing man

The search continues for a male individual who jumped into the Red River on Wednesday. The East Grand Forks (MN) Police Department reports officers were called to 208 2nd Avenue NW shortly after 4:00 p.m. on a report of an unwanted person. Authorities say the man voluntarily left the area and said he was returning to Grand Forks.
GRAND FORKS, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thief River Falls, MN
City
East Grand Forks, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
East Grand Forks, MN
Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

2 deputies hurt after airboat flips during buoy installation on northern Minnesota lake

MENTOR, Minn. -- Two sheriff's deputies were hospitalized Wednesday morning after their airboat tipped over on a northern Minnesota lake and sank. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the deputies were working to help county highway officials install buoys on the eastern shore of Maple Lake near Mentor, which is roughly 60 miles west of Bemidji. During the installation process, the airboat flipped over and sank to the bottom of the lake. Two highway department personnel were also on the boat when it overturned. The two deputies were brought to Essentia Hospital in Fosston with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening," the sheriff's office said. The highway officials weren't hurt. All four were wearing life jackets. A dive team was called to help pull the boat out of the lake. An airboat is a flat-bottomed watercraft with a large aircraft-like propeller on the backend.The incident remains under investigation. 
MENTOR, MN
kfgo.com

Cass County church fire now a federal investigation

HARWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has taken over the investigation into a suspicious church fire. The blaze was at Maple Sheyenne Lutheran church last Friday morning. There were indications that someone placed a propane tank...
CASS COUNTY, ND
Crookston Daily Times

Northwest Regional Corrections Center arrest report

Seth Wallace Volker, 40, Crookston, was arrested June 8 by the Crookston Police Department for second-degree DUI. He was released on his own personal recognizance. Brandy Marie Duntz, 45, East Grand Forks, was arrested June 7 by the East Grand Forks Police Department for a felony probation violation. She was released on her own personal recognizance.
CROOKSTON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosque#Minnesota Woman#Curtain#River Falls#Forks#Violent Crime#The Islamic Center
kvrr.com

Two Hurt When Sheriff’s Office Airboat Sinks In Maple Lake

POLK CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Two people are hurt after a Polk County Sheriff’s Office airboat tips over and sinks to the bottom of Maple Lake in Mentor. It happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office was helping the highway department install buoys on the east...
POLK COUNTY, MN
trfradio.com

Polk County Airboat Sinks to the Bottom of Maple Lake

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office airboat sank to the bottom of Maple Lake near Mentor Wednesday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, two deputies, and two county highway department employees were installing buoys when the airboat tipped-over, and sank. The deputies were taken by private vehicle to Essentia...
POLK COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Grand Forks Man Arrested & Charged In Sunday Gun Incident

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A Grand Forks man is arrested and charged with four counts of reckless endangerment for a gun-related incident over the weekend. Police arrested 26-year-old Kyle Genes after finding several shell casings in the 1900 block of 12th Street South on Sunday. No one was...
GRAND FORKS, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNOX News Radio

Polk County boating accident under investigation

Two Polk County deputies were injured this morning (Wednesday) when the airboat they were in tipped on Maple Lake near Mentor (MN). According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Department the deputies were assisting county highway officials place buoys on the east end of the lake when the boat sank to the bottom.
POLK COUNTY, MN
KFYR-TV

Pair plead guilty to raping minor in Burleigh County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Fort Yates woman and a Grand Forks man have pleaded guilty to raping a minor. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Georgia Windyboy and 37-year-old Jarred Peltier used drugs together before injecting a minor with drugs and raping her last December. They say Peltier gave Windyboy drugs in exchange for the sexual activity with the minor. The minor told police she did not consent.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Faulty electrical cord on air conditioning unit causes house fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Marshal’s Office says a faulty electrical cord on a window air conditioning unit caused a house fire. The fire was reported at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22nd, at 1819 North 4th St. The fire department says crews found heavy smoke and fire from the back of the home, but they were able to put it out quickly.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KNOX News Radio

GF man charged with 4 counts of reckless endangerment

A Grand Forks man has been arrested and charged with four felony counts of reckless endangerment in connection with a weapons violation complaint over the weekend. Grand Forks Police say 26-year-old Kyle Emerson Genes has been identified as the suspect. Officers were called on Sunday afternoon to the 1900 block...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Four county officials go overboard after airboat tips on Maple Lake

MENTOR, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two Polk County Sheriff’s Deputies and two Polk County Highway Department employees ended up in Maple Lake near Mentor, after the airboat they were on tipped and sank to the bottom. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was helping the Highway Department install buoys...
MENTOR, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Young Woman Killed In Crash In Northern Minnesota

Gonvick, MN (KROC-AM News) - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a young woman in northwest Minnesota early Sunday. The State Patrol reports 22-year-old Morgan Avenson of Bemidji was traveling on Hwy. 92 in the town of Gonvick around 3:00 am when she lost control of her vehicle, entered a ditch and rolled multiple times.
GONVICK, MN
KNOX News Radio

Global Hawk Block-30s to transfer to Grand Sky

The U-S Air Force will retire its Global Hawk Block-30 fleet and transfer all twenty aircraft to Grand Sky in Grand Forks to be converted for use in a hypersonic missile testing program. Sen. John Hoeven announced that Air Force leadership has affirmed its commitment to make additional investments in...
GRAND FORKS, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy