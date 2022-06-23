ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

How to stay safe in the summer heat

By Marissa McCardell
WDAM-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -As temperatures continue to rise throughout the Pine Belt, there are certain signs you need to look out for to prevent heat illness. While many people spend their time outdoors during summer, Dr. Nathan Darby, from Sports medicine at Hattiesburg Clinic, says there are signs such as...

www.wdam.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDAM-TV

Beat the heat in a Hattiesburg cooling center

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The hot weather hits you as soon as you walk outside, but thankfully Hattiesburg residents have some options to help stay cool. “HOT, it is HOT,” said Janet Slay, a local community member, who recently took advantage of a cooling center opened by the city of Hattiesburg.
HATTIESBURG, MS
wxxv25.com

Bear visits home in Saucier

What would you do if a bear showed up at your house?. David Hamm of Saucier sent us video he took of a morning visitor at his home this week. Although bears are not frequent visitors to South Mississippi, they have been known to roam the area during mating season which is around this time.
SAUCIER, MS
WDAM-TV

Heat exhaustion vs heat stroke

The City of Hattiesburg opens three cooling centers for people to get out of the hot weather. The 30th Kids AT (Annual Training) is for children 9-12 and it features arts and crafts, swimming and other normal summer camp activities. Local parents discuss decision to enroll child in COVID-19 vaccine...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Doctors give tips on how to stay cool

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – While summer can bring about lots of fun and relaxation, soaring temperatures can also leave us sweaty, uncomfortable and dehydrated. Doctors said when you’ve become over heated you should target two places on the body to help cool you down. “You need to cool down for number one you need to get […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hattiesburg, MS
Health
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Health
WDAM-TV

Families depend on free summer meals due to high inflation

High school students from across the state had an opportunity to make their mark at the University of Southern Mississippi. Nearly two dozen Hattiesburg-area children enjoyed a summer camp this week that also gave them a look at what college life is like. Petal Ultimate Fair returns to the Friendly...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Ellisville holds final ‘Market on Court’ summer event

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Market on Court in downtown Ellisville has been the place to be on Friday’s nights in June. Normally downtown stays open till around six o’clock at the latest, but this month the town extended its hours for families to gather together. Each Friday...
ELLISVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

FestivalSouth coming to Columbia with kids art festival

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - FestivalSouth wraps up Saturday, June 25, with a children’s event for families to attend. Artie and the rest of FestivalSouth’s team will be at the National Guard Armory in Columbia from 10am until 1pm, letting kids create their own artistic masterpieces. In addition to art, mini dance classes will be offered for attendees.
COLUMBIA, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat#Heat Illness#Heat Cramps#Sweating#Caffeine#Wdam#Hattiesburg Clinic#Ac
kicks96news.com

Triple Digit Heat Spreading Across Mississippi

The week started out with Meridian’s high of 100 being the only triple digit temperature reported in Mississippi. But in the last few days, other cities across the state have hit the century mark or higher. Tuesday, Meridian reached 100 again and Greenwood and Tupelo both had highs of 101. On Wednesday, Meridian had the hottest temperature so far this week– 103. Hattiesburg hit 102, Tupelo’s high was 101 and Pascagoula reached 100. Then, on Thursday, five cities had triple digit temperatures– Meridian, Hattiesburg and Pascagoula, all at 102, Gulfport at 101 and McComb at 100. In this part of central Mississippi, Saturday could be the hottest day with expected highs near 100 in Kosciusko, Carthage and Philadelphia. A chance of rain on Sunday could knock temperatures down a couple of degrees.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Avoid the ‘summer slide’ with summer learning

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - School is out, but learning does not have to end. According to the Scholastic website, kids lose a significant amount knowledge during summer break, a phenomena known as the “summer slide.”. On Thursday, two local Pine Belt organizations came together to fight that statistic.
HEIDELBERG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WDAM-TV

Juvenile guests swipe Pocket Museum display items

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thousands of locals and tourists visit downtown Hattiesburg and the Pocket Museum every single year. This week organizers are a little disappointed that some young visitors decided to take some items from the alley. Two juveniles decided to swipe some of the unique items on display...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg Zoo celebrates 4th birthday for Coco the capybara

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg zoo held a celebration Thursday morning for one if its many four legged friends. The zoo celebrated the 4th birthday of Coco the capybara with a specially made birthday cake and decorations in his exhibit. Zookeeper Rachel Grimm says the 140 pound animal tends...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD hosts second ‘Popsicles in the Park’ event

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg police continued their “Popsicles in the Park” event Thursday afternoon. The event happened at Osceola McCarty Park in Hattiesburg. Children came out and enjoyed some fun and games with the officers, such as football, volleyball and cornhole. Of course, they also got...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Star-Spangled Celebration details announced for 2022

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Star-Spangled Celebration, Hattiesburg and Petal’s premiere Independence Day event, has been announced for July 1, 2022. This year’s event is the 4th rendition of the Star-Spangled Celebration, which started back in 2018. “It’s one of my favorite events because the entire city...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

Popsicles in the Park

The Market on Court in downtown Ellisville has been the place to be on Friday’s nights in June. T’Kia Bevily sits down to discuss the struggles of her journey. T’kia Bevily has been one of the most talked-about women in Mississippi for the last five years. Back in May, the conversation changed and Bevily said a weight was lifted.
ELLISVILLE, MS
WDAM-TV

Second ‘Gospel, Blues Party on the River’ to be held Saturday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg broadcasting company is honoring its founder with an annual, all-day, live music festival this Saturday. Circuit Broadcasting Systems is hosting the second “Gospel and Blues Party on the River” at Chain Park. The event begins at 9 a.m. It honors the late...
HATTIESBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy