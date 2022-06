The Valley is preparing to light up the sky to celebrate Fourth of July and beyond with several fireworks displays and other festivities to mark America’s birthday. The City of Shelton is scheduled to hold its annual fireworks display on Friday, July 1. It happens in downtown Shelton, next to the Housatonic River. The show usually starts around 9 p.m. or so. The rain date is July 2. Keep an eye on the Shelton City website and this Facebook page for updates.

