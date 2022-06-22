ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

Crookston Takes Second in Fertile-Beltrami

By Natalie Dillon Sports Editor
Crookston Daily Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrookston’s 16U volleyball team traveled to Fertile-Beltrami Tuesday, where they finished second in the silver bracket. The Pirates defeated the Thunderbirds 25-17 and 25-15 in...

www.crookstontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Crookston Daily Times

Northwest Regional Corrections Center arrest report

Seth Wallace Volker, 40, Crookston, was arrested June 8 by the Crookston Police Department for second-degree DUI. He was released on his own personal recognizance. Brandy Marie Duntz, 45, East Grand Forks, was arrested June 7 by the East Grand Forks Police Department for a felony probation violation. She was released on her own personal recognizance.
CROOKSTON, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 deputies hurt after airboat flips during buoy installation on northern Minnesota lake

MENTOR, Minn. -- Two sheriff's deputies were hospitalized Wednesday morning after their airboat tipped over on a northern Minnesota lake and sank. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the deputies were working to help county highway officials install buoys on the eastern shore of Maple Lake near Mentor, which is roughly 60 miles west of Bemidji. During the installation process, the airboat flipped over and sank to the bottom of the lake. Two highway department personnel were also on the boat when it overturned. The two deputies were brought to Essentia Hospital in Fosston with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening," the sheriff's office said. The highway officials weren't hurt. All four were wearing life jackets. A dive team was called to help pull the boat out of the lake. An airboat is a flat-bottomed watercraft with a large aircraft-like propeller on the backend.The incident remains under investigation. 
MENTOR, MN
valleynewslive.com

Despite the heat, classic and new cars showcased at Scheels Arena

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Old, classic and new cars were showcased at the Scheels Arena despite the heat in Fargo. Many of these drivers had the chance to show off their prized vehicles. One couple made the trip from Kindred in their ‘54 Corvette. Curt Leslie said he...
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Sacred Heart, MN
City
Fertile, MN
Crookston, MN
Sports
City
Crookston, MN
City
Fosston, MN
kvrr.com

Fargo’s holiday lights display has new home & owner

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo’s holiday lights display is now owned by the Red River Valley Fair. The drive thru event will be moved from Lindenwood Park to the fairgrounds in West Fargo this holiday season. The FM Sertoma Club owned and operated the display for the last...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Strong storms caused major damage to home in Detroit Lakes

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - “No one’s prepared for this ever,” said Donovan Fletcher, a resident in Detroit Lakes. Monday night, Donovan Fletcher and Keli Loftstrom were preparing for the storm passing through Detroit Lakes. “I saw debris flying so I rushed inside and as soon...
DETROIT LAKES, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#14u#Thunderbirds#Pirates#Crookston Takes Second
valleynewslive.com

Flying out of Fargo? Plan for delays at security

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’re planning to fly out of Hector International Airport in Fargo this summer, it’s recommended that you arrive two hours before your scheduled flight. The airport is seeing delays in security lines associated with new 3D scanners being installed. Installation runs...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

VNL Whistleblower: Fargo Housing to remove tree of concern off 31st Ave. S.

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A whistleblower reached out to Valley News Live about a tree near their home off of 31st Ave. S. Their concerns were about the potential damage that could happen if the tree fell over. Fargo Housing, who owns the land where the tree is at, confirmed to us that they have contracted a business to remove the tree this summer.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo police looking for man they say is connected to several burglaries

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and find a burglary suspect. They say the man pictured is involved in several incidents of burglary that have occurred in Fargo. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701.241.1405. Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting keyword FARGOPD and the tip to 847411.
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Volleyball
NewsBreak
Sports
KFYR-TV

North Dakota’s lone abortion provider ‘has a plan’ for trigger law

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) -Employees of the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo, the only health care provider in North Dakota that performs abortions, say patients with scheduled appointments will not lose them following the ruling by the Supreme Court impacting abortion rights. Tammi Kromenaker, director at the clinic, says their operations will not change as Attorney General Drew Wrigley has thirty days to certify whether the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision gives effect to North Dakota’s trigger law banning abortion.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Senator Kevin Cramer seriously injures hand while working in yard

(Fargo, ND) -- U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer suffered a serious injury to his right hand while working in his yard over the weekend. The injury required immediate surgery. Cramer remains in North Dakota close to medical care. He says there is a high risk of infection, and its possible a finger may need to be amputated. Cramer says he'll miss votes and hearings this week, but anticipates returning to Washington after July 4th. Cramer says he anticipates "doling out a lot of left-handed fist bumps".
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

Pair plead guilty to raping minor in Burleigh County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Fort Yates woman and a Grand Forks man have pleaded guilty to raping a minor. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Georgia Windyboy and 37-year-old Jarred Peltier used drugs together before injecting a minor with drugs and raping her last December. They say Peltier gave Windyboy drugs in exchange for the sexual activity with the minor. The minor told police she did not consent.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
740thefan.com

Cass officials changed course on citizenship verification on Election Day

FARGO (KFGO) – After getting complaints from voters, campaigns, and advocacy groups, Cass County elections officials changed course on primary Election Day from requiring documentation for voters who were flagged as non-citizens when their IDs were checked, to simply allowing those voters to verbally attest to their citizenship. The updated guidance came from States Attorney Birch Burdick around noon.
CASS COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Senators do not support new Gun Control Bill

(Washington, DC) -- North Dakota representatives are reacting after the U.S. Senate passed sweeping gun reform legislation. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, passed on Thursday night, would increase background checks and add funding for mental health, school safety and crisis intervention programs. The bill was supported by 50 Democrats and...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy