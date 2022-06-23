Circus Vargas raises big top at Madonna Meadows ahead of show run

The circus is back in town.

Circus Vargas is putting down stakes in San Luis Obispo for a run of shows that kicks off Friday, June 24, and lasts through July 11.

The traveling circus raised the big top at Madonna Meadows on Wednesday.

Circus staff say this year's run of shows, called Circus Vargas Express, will tell the story of a diverse cast of performers who find unity across their differences.

"We're super excited," said Katya Arataquiroga, Circus Vargas co-owner. "It's been a year since we've been here at the Madonna Inn. [We are] setting up our tent today for the grand opening on Friday".

Tickets to see the show start at $19 each in the back arena and run up to $75 for the VIP experience. Showtimes vary but include an evening show most weekdays and three shows each on Saturdays and Sundays.

The show will take place in the Circus Vargas tent, located at 100 Madonna Rd.