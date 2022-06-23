ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, WV

Six people dead after plane crashes in Logan County, WV

By Tyler Barker
 2 days ago
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WCHS) – A fatal helicopter crash occurred in Logan County, West Virginia Wednesday evening. Six people aboard the aircraft were killed, according to Logan County Office of Emergency Management deputy director Sonya Porter.

The Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed near Route 17 about 5 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Emergency service crews report Route 17 near Kelly Hollow is temporarily closed and a time for reopening the highway has yet to be determined.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

wymt.com

Highway back open at site of deadly helicopter crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - State Route 17, also known as the Blair Mountain Highway, is back open early Friday evening after a helicopter crash that killed all six people aboard Wednesday, West Virginia State Police say. The roadway reopened before 5 p.m. Friday. Troopers say the wreckage of the...
CBS Pittsburgh

Investigation underway after 6 die in Vietnam-era helicopter crash in West Virginia

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — A Vietnam-era helicopter showcased in action movies crashed on a rural West Virginia road, killing all six people on board, during an annual reunion for helicopter enthusiasts.The Federal Aviation Administration said the Bell UH-1B "Huey" helicopter crashed along Route 17 in Logan County about 5 p.m. Wednesday.All six people on board were killed, said Ray Bryant, chief of operations for the Logan County emergency ambulance service authority. The helicopter crashed in clear weather on a road near the local airport, he said."The entire cab of it was on fire," Bryant said in a phone interview Thursday."It...
Kingsport Times-News

Reports: Six people die in helicopter crash in West Virginia

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say six people were killed in a helicopter crash in West Virginia. The Vietnam-era helicopter was used for tourism flights and crashed along Route 17 in Logan County about 5 p.m. Wednesday. County emergency ambulance service executive Ray Bryant says all six on board were killed. A nearby resident said she saw the smoke and flames and got close enough to see a man trapped inside but couldn't reach him. The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash of the Bell UH-1B helicopter will be investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.
WOWK 13 News

Logan County crashed helicopter had rich history in war, movies

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Lost along with six people’s lives in a tragic helicopter crash in Logan County on Wednesday was a piece of aviation history. The helicopter that crashed was what’s known as a “Huey,” and this particular aircraft, N98F, was owned and operated by MARPAT Aviation, based at the Logan County Airport. It began […]
wchstv.com

Six killed in Logan County helicopter crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 8:15 p.m., 6/22/22. Six people were killed in a helicopter crash Wednesday night in Logan County, county office of emergency management deputy director Sonya Porter said. The Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed near Route 17 about 5 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
WOWK 13 News

All lanes of I-77N back open after crash

UPDATE (11:26 a.m. on Friday, June 24): All lanes of I-77N is back open. UPDATE (9:57 a.m. on Friday, June 24): The slow lane of I-77N is back open. Kanawha County, WV (WOWK) – A tractor-trailer rollover has closed all northbound lanes of I-77 just north of the I-77/1-79 split north of Charleston. The crash […]
Metro News

I-77 north slowed near Charleston after tractor trailer crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Authorities say Interstate 77 just north of Charleston is going to be closed for a few hours due to a tractor trailer crash. The wreck occurred around 7 a.m. Friday near the Eden’s Fork exit. Traffic headed toward Ripley and Parkersburg will be diverted north...
WSAZ

I-77 northbound reopens after crash involving tractor trailer

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - I-77 northbound has reopened Friday after tractor trailer overturned near the I-77/I-79 split blocking both lanes. KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews responded to I-77 northbound on Friday following a crash involving a tractor trailer. Drivers should avoid the northbound lanes near the 104.5...
WOWK 13 News

Fully involved trailer fire in Cedar Grove area

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 reports a fully involved trailer fire is burning at Goose Hollow Road near Kellys Creek in the areas of Cedar Grove and Mammoth. Metro does not know if the trailer is occupied, and there are no injuries reported at this time. Responders include volunteer fire departments from Cedar […]
WOWK 13 News

Motorcycle crash involving deer sends one to hospital

CAMPBELLS CREEK, WV (WOWK) — One person was taken to the hospital after a motorcycle driver crashed into a deer. Metro 911 officials say this happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Campbells Creek Drive. They say one person was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. The Kanawha […]
wymt.com

Teen talks about taking ride on helicopter shortly before crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The news of the fatal helicopter crash hit a little differently for people who’d taken a ride on it shortly before it went down. Maddison Brown, who’s 19, is finding it hard to wrap her mind around the thought that she’d been having a fun ride on the Vietnam-era Huey just before the tragedy. The tour rides were offered by MARPAT Aviation from Logan County Airport.
Metro News

Separate accidents on Route 2 claim lives

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two people have died in recent days as a result of separate accidents on State Route 2. The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department identified the victim of a Monday crash as Jonathan Blake, 37, of Huntington. Blake was a motorcyclist and died in the wreck that occurred about 2:45 p.m. on Ohio River Road near Wholesale Supply Company, officials said.
WOWK 13 News

Multi-vehicle crash closed all lanes in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY, WV (WOWK) — A multi-vehicle crash has closed all lanes of traffic on E DuPont Avenue right outside the Wreck-a-Mended Paint & Body auto shop. Metro 911 officials say the call came in just after 4:30 p.m. They say three vehicles were involved in the crash. There is no word on any injuries as […]
wchstv.com

More than 15,000 customers without power in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 1:15 p.m., 6/23/22. Customer power outages in West Virginia have dropped to about 15,000 Thursday afternoon, down about 8,000 from the start of the day. Kanawha County continues to have the most outages with more than 4,700 Appalachian Power customers without service, as...
