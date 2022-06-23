Six people dead after plane crashes in Logan County, WV

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WCHS) – A fatal helicopter crash occurred in Logan County, West Virginia Wednesday evening. Six people aboard the aircraft were killed, according to Logan County Office of Emergency Management deputy director Sonya Porter.

The Bell UH-1B helicopter crashed near Route 17 about 5 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Emergency service crews report Route 17 near Kelly Hollow is temporarily closed and a time for reopening the highway has yet to be determined.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.