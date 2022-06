In 2019, a young woman, native to Valley City, started out as an entrepreneur and has been successfully running the business since the past four years. Cidnee Reinhart, massage therapist, is the owner of Massage by Cidnee, based out of Salon 356. She has always considered herself ‘the girl next door’ and she encourages other young women inspired by her success to take risks to seize their dreams.

