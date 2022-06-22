Crookston Fire Department fire calls

Effective: 2022-06-24 08:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beltrami; Marshall; Roseau The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Marshall County in northwestern Minnesota Central Roseau County in northwestern Minnesota Northwestern Beltrami County in north central Minnesota * Until 915 AM CDT. * At 815 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Greenbush to near Strathcona to near Newfolden, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Strathcona, Haug and Greenbush around 820 AM CDT. Badger around 830 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Fox, Malung, Torfin, Roseau, Casperson and Pencer. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
