Crookston, MN

Crookston Fire Department fire calls

By Times Report
Crookston Daily Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fire call came in June 7 at 9:28 p.m. to the 200 block of North Minnesota Street for a CO detector sounding due to needing new batteries. A fire call came in June 7 at 11:48 p.m. to the 1400 block of North Front Street for a motor vehicle accident....

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- JUNE 24, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Ryan Oliver Aune, 31, of Fertile, for Receiving Stolen Property. Mohamed Ali Farah, 38, of Crookston, for Contempt of Court.
CROOKSTON, MN
Faulty electrical cord on air conditioning unit causes house fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Marshal’s Office says a faulty electrical cord on a window air conditioning unit caused a house fire. The fire was reported at around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22nd, at 1819 North 4th St. The fire department says crews found heavy smoke and fire from the back of the home, but they were able to put it out quickly.
GRAND FORKS, ND
TRF Man Cited for Tampering with Vehicles

A Thief River Falls area man has been cited for tampering with a motor vehicle following an incident reported last night. Travis Bruce Johnson, (23) was cited after police were called to 1601 US Highway 59 South, on a report of suspicious activity. An off-duty deputy allegedly observed Johnson tugging on vehicle door handles.
THIEF RIVER FALLS, MN
Polk County Airboat Sinks to the Bottom of Maple Lake

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office airboat sank to the bottom of Maple Lake near Mentor Wednesday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, two deputies, and two county highway department employees were installing buoys when the airboat tipped-over, and sank. The deputies were taken by private vehicle to Essentia...
POLK COUNTY, MN
Crookston, MN
Crookston, MN
Cass County church fire now a federal investigation

HARWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has taken over the investigation into a suspicious church fire. The blaze was at Maple Sheyenne Lutheran church last Friday morning. There were indications that someone placed a propane tank...
CASS COUNTY, ND
Rescue teams search Red River for missing man

The search continues for a male individual who jumped into the Red River on Wednesday. The East Grand Forks (MN) Police Department reports officers were called to 208 2nd Avenue NW shortly after 4:00 p.m. on a report of an unwanted person. Authorities say the man voluntarily left the area and said he was returning to Grand Forks.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Update: Missing Tenstrike Man Found, Reunited with Family

Update: At 6:45 PM, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office reported that Gary Schyma was located by a logger near Waubun and has been reunited with family. Original Story: The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. 77-year-old Gary Schyma,...
TENSTRIKE, MN
Two Hurt When Sheriff’s Office Airboat Sinks In Maple Lake

POLK CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Two people are hurt after a Polk County Sheriff’s Office airboat tips over and sinks to the bottom of Maple Lake in Mentor. It happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office was helping the highway department install buoys on the east...
POLK COUNTY, MN
Polk County boating accident under investigation

Two Polk County deputies were injured this morning (Wednesday) when the airboat they were in tipped on Maple Lake near Mentor (MN). According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Department the deputies were assisting county highway officials place buoys on the east end of the lake when the boat sank to the bottom.
POLK COUNTY, MN
Northwest Regional Corrections Center arrest report

Seth Wallace Volker, 40, Crookston, was arrested June 8 by the Crookston Police Department for second-degree DUI. He was released on his own personal recognizance. Brandy Marie Duntz, 45, East Grand Forks, was arrested June 7 by the East Grand Forks Police Department for a felony probation violation. She was released on her own personal recognizance.
CROOKSTON, MN
2 deputies hurt after airboat flips during buoy installation on northern Minnesota lake

MENTOR, Minn. -- Two sheriff's deputies were hospitalized Wednesday morning after their airboat tipped over on a northern Minnesota lake and sank. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the deputies were working to help county highway officials install buoys on the eastern shore of Maple Lake near Mentor, which is roughly 60 miles west of Bemidji. During the installation process, the airboat flipped over and sank to the bottom of the lake. Two highway department personnel were also on the boat when it overturned. The two deputies were brought to Essentia Hospital in Fosston with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening," the sheriff's office said. The highway officials weren't hurt. All four were wearing life jackets. A dive team was called to help pull the boat out of the lake. An airboat is a flat-bottomed watercraft with a large aircraft-like propeller on the backend.The incident remains under investigation. 
MENTOR, MN
Public Safety
GF man charged with 4 counts of reckless endangerment

A Grand Forks man has been arrested and charged with four felony counts of reckless endangerment in connection with a weapons violation complaint over the weekend. Grand Forks Police say 26-year-old Kyle Emerson Genes has been identified as the suspect. Officers were called on Sunday afternoon to the 1900 block...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Greater Grand Forks Fair canceled Friday due severe weather

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Greater Grand Forks Fair was canceled on Friday night as storms rolled in and tornado warnings were issued. Fair organizers tell Valley News Live they plan to re-open the fair at noon on Saturday, June 25, after some clean-up is done. Friday...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Pair plead guilty to raping minor in Burleigh County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Fort Yates woman and a Grand Forks man have pleaded guilty to raping a minor. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Georgia Windyboy and 37-year-old Jarred Peltier used drugs together before injecting a minor with drugs and raping her last December. They say Peltier gave Windyboy drugs in exchange for the sexual activity with the minor. The minor told police she did not consent.
BURLEIGH COUNTY, ND
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aitkin, Becker, Beltrami, Benton, Big Stone, Carlton, Cass by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aitkin; Becker; Beltrami; Benton; Big Stone; Carlton; Cass; Chippewa; Clay; Clearwater; Crow Wing; Douglas; Grant; Hubbard; Itasca; Kanabec; Kandiyohi; Koochiching; Lac qui Parle; Lake of the Woods; Lincoln; Lyon; Mahnomen; Meeker; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Murray; Otter Tail; Pine; Pipestone; Pope; Redwood; Renville; St. Louis; Stearns; Stevens; Swift; Todd; Traverse; Wadena; Wilkin; Yellow Medicine SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 409 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 300 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AITKIN BECKER BELTRAMI BENTON BIG STONE CARLTON CASS CHIPPEWA CLAY CLEARWATER CROW WING DOUGLAS GRANT HUBBARD ITASCA KANABEC KANDIYOHI KOOCHICHING LAC QUI PARLE LAKE OF THE WOODS LINCOLN LYON MAHNOMEN MEEKER MILLE LACS MORRISON MURRAY OTTER TAIL PINE PIPESTONE POPE REDWOOD RENVILLE ST. LOUIS STEARNS STEVENS SWIFT TODD TRAVERSE WADENA WILKIN YELLOW MEDICINE
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beltrami, Marshall, Roseau by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 08:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-24 09:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Beltrami; Marshall; Roseau The National Weather Service in Grand Forks has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Marshall County in northwestern Minnesota Central Roseau County in northwestern Minnesota Northwestern Beltrami County in north central Minnesota * Until 915 AM CDT. * At 815 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Greenbush to near Strathcona to near Newfolden, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Strathcona, Haug and Greenbush around 820 AM CDT. Badger around 830 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Fox, Malung, Torfin, Roseau, Casperson and Pencer. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
Global Hawk Block-30s to transfer to Grand Sky

The U-S Air Force will retire its Global Hawk Block-30 fleet and transfer all twenty aircraft to Grand Sky in Grand Forks to be converted for use in a hypersonic missile testing program. Sen. John Hoeven announced that Air Force leadership has affirmed its commitment to make additional investments in...
GRAND FORKS, ND

