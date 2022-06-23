ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

When could we see some help with gas money?

By Taylor Hillo
KSBY News
KSBY News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KMixV_0gJAng7D00

The president, governor and legislatures have all been working to get financial relief from gas prices to Americans. The problem is, they haven’t decided how to do that.

Earlier this year, California Governor Gavin Newsom pledged to use some of the state's nearly $100 billion budget surplus to issue gas rebates. Distribution of those rebates is where the problem arises. The governor wants to give $400 debit cards to vehicle owners.

However, the Democratic legislature’s rebuttal was to revert to pandemic-like relief checks - $200 if you make less than $125,000 with a dual-income cap at $250,000.

They have yet to come to an agreement.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon told CAL MATTERS the two sides had a “long, long weekend” of negotiations and “certainly made progress.” He said Californians can “certainly” expect to see something in the form of a gas rebate before October.

But many Californians are crossing their fingers, unsure if they’ll see that money at all.

"Like I said, I don't think I, myself, is gonna see that money and that’s not gonna solve the problem," said Lindsay Cox, California resident.

On the federal side of things, President Joe Biden called on Congress Wednesday afternoon to drop the federal gas tax. He also spoke directly to states.

"The second act I'm taking is calling on states to either suspend the state's gas tax as well or find other ways to deliver relief. States' gas tax average 30 cents a gallon," the president said.

In California, that's 50 cents.

If the suspension does happen, some experts say relief could be swift and significant.

“We could start seeing relief three to five days after these laws become effective, if they do. So it could be fairly swift. And if you total the two up, it could basically bring up to 90 cents of relief, potentially slightly more if oil prices continue falling,” explained Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at Gasbuddy.

California's state gas tax is 51 cents, the federal one is 18 cents, and sales tax is 12 cents. Add in a couple of other costs and Californians are paying $1.30 a gallon just in taxes and fees.

No major decisions have been made yet but for California, it could be soon. Governor Newsom has to sign off on the state's budget plan by the end of this month, meaning lawmakers need to make a decision on gas relief money by then.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Business
Local
California Government
nationalinterest.org

Fear Realized: $8 a Gallon Gas at One California Station

It appears that for many American drivers, their worst nightmare has become a reality—forking over $8 for a gallon of gas. Per Fox Business, that’s exactly what is occurring at one gas station in Los Angeles, California. KTTV in Los Angeles reported that a Chevron station in downtown Los Angeles is charging customers more than $8 a gallon for regular gas causing many locals, unsurprisingly, to complain about the sky-high prices and price gouging.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Anthony Rendon
Person
Gavin Newsom
The US Sun

Why are gas prices so high?

GAS prices just hit a fresh national record, translating to more pain at the pump for Americans. As of today, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has spiked to $5.01, according to AAA, up 40 cents from late May. That price is up more than $1.50 from...
TRAFFIC
Inc.com

$5 Gas Is Here and $6 Is Around the Corner. Start Preparing Now

For the first time, a gallon of regular gas now costs $5 on average nationwide. That's bad news for businesses, on many accounts. The record is hardly a surprise, as gas prices have been rising steadily for more than a year. The cost of a barrel of oil is more than $120, nearly double the price in August 2021, according to data from the American Automobile Association. A tight global supply chain--in part tied to Russia's invasion of Ukraine--and increased demand have caused the national average to surge more than 15¢ in the past week and more than 58¢ in the past month.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Legislature#Rebates#Budget Surplus#Americans#Democratic#Assembly#Cal#Californians#Congress
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Washington Examiner

California gas station manager fired after 69-cent-per-gallon mishap

A gas station manager from Rancho Cordova, California, was fired after misplacing a decimal point in the pricing for premium gas and only charging customers 69 cents per gallon. John Szczecina, the gas station manager, says he meant to price the premium gas for $6.99 on Thursday, but while setting...
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
WEKU

No, this 7-Eleven isn't charging $7.11 for gas, even if the internet says so

A photo showing a 7-Eleven gas station charging $7.11 for gas has captured the internet's attention at a time when pain is being felt at pumps around the world. The photo was taken by Matt Beemsterboer, 34, who was surprised to see the likes of Elon Musk share it Tuesday, considering the price depicted wasn't accurate, nor was the photo taken this year.
TRAFFIC
KSBY News

KSBY News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy