Alexandria, LA

Staycation ideas around Alexandria that won't blow the budget

By Melinda Martinez, Alexandria Town Talk
 2 days ago

Gas prices dash your summer vacation dreams? There are a few places close by that won't break the bank when it comes to getting some much needed rest and relaxation - even if it is just for day.

Pineville has a couple of options to consider.

Looking for historic sites?: Forts Randolph & Buhlow State Historic Site

For those who want to experience nature but remain in the comfort of town, Forts Randolph & Buhlow State Historic Site in Pineville is just what you may be seeking. The park, located at 135 Riverfront St., has over 60 acres with gorgeous views overlooking the Red River and Alexandria, said park ranger Richard Holloway.

The site includes two trails, a long one and a short one; a visitors center with a museum; picnic tables; shade trees and a wide open field where children can run and play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TcYPt_0gJAnRpC00

"Lots of people come here just to walk," Holloway said.

There's also Pearson Lake that attracts a lot of fishermen.  If someone doesn't have their fishing pole with them, Holloway said they can sign one out at the office for no charge. Bait is not provided or sold at the site so visitors must provide their own.

Visitors may also bring their own kayaks, paddle boards or canoes to paddle in the lake. Life vests must be worn at all times. No swimming or motorized watercrafts are allowed.

The site is open from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday and closed Monday and Tuesday. There is a $4 fee per person but those 62 years and older and children are allowed in for free. The fee covers access to everything within the site. The site is day use only. No camping is allowed.

Fort Buhlow Recreation Area offers disc golf and water sports

Fort Buhlow Recreation Area located on Recreation Road behind the Pineville Municipal Airport, is operated by the Red River Waterway Commission.

The area has plenty of picnic tables with barbecue pits, shade trees and views of the Red River or Bayou Rigolette.

The site has nature and cross country trails; a disc golf course; boat launches; ball fields; open fields and two playgrounds.

The area is a popular spot for boating, fishing, jet skiing, tubing, kayaking, paddle-boarding or canoeing. There is no day-use fee. The site closes at 8 p.m. Swimming and camping are not permitted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LRdGA_0gJAnRpC00

Buhlow Lake is open 24 hours

Buhlow Lake in Pineville is a popular for all kinds of recreational activities like fishing, jet skiing, tubing, boating, kayaking, paddle boarding and canoeing. Located off U.S. Highway 165, the area is open 24 hours and there is no fee. No swimming is permitted in the lake.

The areas around Alexandria have a few options for swimming if a beach vacation was dashed due to gas prices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YldpC_0gJAnRpC00

Cotile Lake Recreation Area has two swim beaches

Located 15 miles west of Alexandria at 75 Cotile Lake Road in Boyce  is Cotile Lake Recreation Area, operated by the Rapides Parish Police Jury. The area has two swim beaches, a fishing pier, pavilions for rent, boat launches, picnic tables and playgrounds. It is open from 6 a.m.- 7 p.m.

The area has sites for RV and tent camping Electricity is $25 a night and $30 a night with sewer hook-up. Tent camping only without electricity or sewer is $9 a night.

It costs $5 per vehicle with up to 4 persons to enter and .50 cents per additional person. Seniors 60 years and older enter for free.

More: Kayaking lets Pineville man make new friends, see beautiful places

More: Hot air balloon offers rides, thrills passengers, captivates spectators in Alexandria

Have a picnic at Stuart Lake Recreation Complex

Stuart Lake Recreation Complex is located about three miles outside of Pollock on Stuart Lake Road off La. Highway 8. The site is part of Kisatchie National Forest and offers a fishing pier, shore fishing, a swimming beach, picnic tables and barbecue pits. There is also a primitive campground area with eight sites and a group use facility for which reservations must be made. Call (318) 765-3554 for more information.

The Stuart Nature Trail and the Glenn Emery hiking and biking trail can be accessed from here.

The day use fee is $5 per vehicle. Camping is $15 a night per single site and  $20 a night per double unit. There is a $10 non-refundable fee for the group use area. The prices are $25 for 1-30 people; $40 for 31-50 people; and $65 for 51-125 people. There is no trail use fee for hikers.

Kincaid Lake Recreation Area has hiking and biking

Swimming, picnic areas, boating, water skiing, fishing, hiking, and bicycling are just some of the activities available for visitors at Kincaid Lake Recreation Area located 20 miles west of Alexandria in the Kisatchie National Forest. There is also a group picnic area available for rent. Call (318) 473-7160 for more information.

The day use beach area is open from Mother's Day through Labor Day. Currently, the campground and trails around Kincaid Lake are closed due to hurricane damage.

The day use fee is $5 per vehicle. Kincaid Lake Group-Picnic Area cost $35-$75 to rent.

Valentine Lake Recreation Area: Lots of water sports and the Wild Azalea Trail

Located about 4 miles from Kincaid Recreation Area is Valentine Lake Recreation Area. No motorized boats are allowed on the small lake but kayaks, paddle boards and canoes are permitted. There is a fishing pier and some picnic tables in the area. No swimming is allowed. The Wild Azalea Trail is accessible through the trail that runs through this area.

There is no day use fee for this area which opens at 8 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m.

The Valentine Lake Northshore Campground on the opposite side of the lake has 14 campsites and a fishing pier. Campsites are $10 per night.

The Valentine Lake Trail is a 3-mile trail that starts and ends in the campground.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XpBBy_0gJAnRpC00

Indian Creek Recreation Area: A popular spot for families

One of the most popular destinations in the state, Indian Creek Recreation Area is located in Woodworth, operated by the La. Department of Agriculture & Forestry.

"There's opportunity to do so much,"  said Chastity Sayer Smith. "It's a safe area to cycle and run."

The hills offer good opportunities for training.

But what's most important to Smith is that Indian Creek is family friendly.

"It's a popular spot for families," said Cathy Arnold, program manager. "We have a variety of stuff for people to do."

The day use fee is $7 per vehicle.

There are two swim beaches, two hiking trails, picnic areas and a boat launch. The site also offers kayak and canoe rentals for $30 a day.

The site has 250 primitive camping sites and 138 RV sites. Reservations are strongly encouraged for RV camping and can be made online at Indian Creek Recreation Area . Most dates for weekends and holidays are rented months in advance.

For information about RV campsite rates, visit their website Indian Creek Recreation Area . Tent camping, or primitive camping, is $16 per night and is available on a first-come first serve basis. Towed campers are allowed in the area. Rally camping is available for $50 a night.

