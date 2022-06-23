ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NASCAR titan Bruton Smith dies at 95

By Ashley Mahoney
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jbanL_0gJAnLm400

Bruton Smith died on Wednesday at age 95.

The Speedway Motorsports founder, 2016 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and Oakboro, North Carolina native was a titan of the sport. He beat non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2015.

  • Marcus Smith, his son, is president and CEO of Speedway Motorsports.

Bruton Smith’s accomplishments are as long as the Coca-Cola 600, the annually held race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which he helped build in 1959 along with with fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer Curtis Turner.

Smith came from humble beginnings as the youngest of nine children during the Great Depression. He served two years as a paratrooper during the Korean War. Ultimately he would build an empire.

  • Smith’s empire grew to 11 racing facilities, which host 15 NASCAR Cup Series events.
  • Plus Speedway Motorsports became the first publicly traded motorsports organization in 1995. Today Speedway Motorsports also owns and operates SMI Properties, U.S. Legend Cars International, Performance Racing Network and zMAX Micro Lubricants.
  • He was inducted into the National Motorsports Press Association Hall of Fame in 2006.

Charlotte Motor Speedway set the standard in many ways. Smith added lights to the track in 1992 to allow for night races, allowing it to host 34 of the 38 All-Star races. It was also the first track to have a 16,000-square-foot HDTV, which was added in 2011, giving fans a better view.

Away from the track, Smith was a philanthropist, founding Speedway Children’s Charities in 1982, which distributed more than $61 million to local organizations.

    What they’re saying: “Race fans are, and always will be, the lifeblood of NASCAR,” NASCAR chair and COE Jim France said in a statement. “Few knew this better than Bruton Smith. Bruton built his race tracks employing a simple philosophy: give race fans memories they will cherish for a lifetime.”

    • “NASCAR has lost one of its true pioneers, visionaries and innovators,” NASCAR Hall of Fame said in a statement. “Bruton’s legacy and incredible accomplishments in and contributions to NASCAR will forever remain in our minds, our archives, at the cathedrals of speed he built and celebrated at the NASCAR Hall of Fame forever.”

    In addition to his son Marcus, Bruton Smith is survived by his sons Scott and David, his daughter Anna Lisa, their mother Bonnie Smith and seven grandchildren.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M5gVX_0gJAnLm400

    Bruton Smith at the NASCAR Hall of Fame induciton ceremony. Photo: Bob Leverone/NASCAR via Getty Images

    The post NASCAR titan Bruton Smith dies at 95 appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

    Comments / 0

    Related
    wesb.com

    Racing Report 6-23-22: NASCAR Hall Of Famer Bruton Smith Dead At 95

    Bruton Smith, founder of Speedway Motorsports and one of the most forward-thinking track operators and promoters in motorsports, has died. Smith, a native of Oakboro, North Carolina, was 95 years old. Speedway Motorsports announced his passing yesterday afternoon. With Smith at the helm, Speedway Motorsports became the first motorsports company...
    OAKBORO, NC
    FOX8 News

    Speedway Motorsports owner Bruton Smith dead at 95

    CONCORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Owner and CEO of Speedway Motorsports Inc. Bruton Smith has died at the age of 95, Charlotte Motor Speedway confirmed on Twitter on Wednesday. Smith was a titan in the NASCAR world, having bought Charlotte Motor Speedway for $1.5 million in 1959. Smith was also the founder and executive chairman of […]
    CONCORD, NC
    WSOC Charlotte

    Charlotte Motor Speedway owner Bruton Smith dies at 95

    CHARLOTTE — NASCAR Hall of Famer and Charlotte Motor Speedway owner Bruton Smith has died at the age of 95, according to officials. The Charlotte Motor Speedway confirmed he died Wednesday of natural causes. “When you think about the Charlotte Motor Speedway and Bristol, and tracks like New Hampshire...
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    Motorious

    Hickory Motor Speedway: World’s Most Famous Short Track

    Called by many The World’s Most Famous Short Track, Hickory Motor Speedway in Newton, North Carolina holds a special place in many motorsports fans’ hearts. It’s also known as the Birthplace of the NASCAR Stars and for good reason, since so many champions cut their teeth on this track.
    NEWTON, NC
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    City
    Charlotte, NC
    Charlotte, NC
    Sports
    City
    Oakboro, NC
    travellens.co

    17 Best Things to Do in Kannapolis, NC

    Located in the metro Charlotte area, Kannapolis, NC, is a small city known for its rich history, music, and motorsports. Kannapolis features many sites and attractions that draw music lovers and NASCAR enthusiasts to this part of North Carolina. Even if you're not a big fan of music or car...
    KANNAPOLIS, NC
    WCNC

    Join Larry Sprinkle at Concert in the Park in Kannapolis

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Symphony will be performing at Village Park in Kannapolis the first weekend of July. Join WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle for a concert in the park along with fireworks after the show. The event is free and open to the public at Village Park, 700...
    KANNAPOLIS, NC
    bigcityreview.com

    10 Best Steakhouses In Charlotte, North Carolina

    Our 10 Best Steakhouses In Charlotte, North Carolina list presents some of the best Steakhouses that travelers and locals will find to be wonderful choices when looking for a great steak and all the helpings that come with it. The city of Charlotte has the largest population of any city in the Eastern State of North Carolina. Charlotte stands as one of the fastest growing cities in the United Stands. With such a large growing population, there is definitely a need for great restaurants. Below are ten of them that specialize in the art of Steakhouses.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    WBTV

    Charlotte man wins first $200K top prize in new lottery game

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte man said he was “too scared to drive” after winning $200,000 playing a $5 scratch-off lottery ticket. According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, 41-year-old Bruce Tipton, a construction worker, became the first winner of the top prize in the new $5 Carolina Jackpot game.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Race Track#The Coca Cola 600#Charlotte Motor Speedway#Smi Properties#Zmax Micro Lubricants
    kiss951.com

    The Top Restaurant In Charlotte in 2022 Is…

    When eating out in Charlotte, how could you pick just one restaurant to call the best? Charlotte has so many restaurants. So many that it feels like you could eat at a new place each day and it would take you years to get through them all! I always struggle to pick just one place to bring people to when my family visits from Raleigh or Myrtle Beach.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    Axios Charlotte

    Weekender: 26 fun things to do in Charlotte this weekend

    Presented by the Cook Out Summer Shootout on June 28 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, featuring family-friendly fun and racing’s rising stars in Legend Cars and Bandoleros. Adult tickets start at $10 and kids get in free. FRIDAY, JUNE 24 88. Partly cloudy. 23% chance of rain. Chinoiserie Squirrel June Pop-up Show at 1809 Norland Rd.: Shop from […] The post Weekender: 26 fun things to do in Charlotte this weekend appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    Axios Charlotte

    Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte

    This story is proudly presented by the Axios Charlotte Job Board, where top employers find top talent.  Looking to take the next step in your career? Here are 50 fresh openings to check out. Communications Manager at For Charlotte. Details. Head Pastry Chef/Baker at Salud Cervecereia/Salud Beer Shop. Details. Donor Development Officer at ANSWER Scholarship, Inc. Details. Operations Coordinator at Heart Math Tutoring. Details. […] The post Hot jobs: 50 fresh openings in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    NASCAR
    NewsBreak
    Sports
    WCNC

    Harris Teeter removing 'controversial' koozies from all stores

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harris Teeter said it is removing some controversial koozies from its grocery stores after a North Carolina congressional candidate shared her disappointment with the chain. Christy Clark, a former North Carolina representative who is seeking office in House District 98, called on Harris Teeter and its...
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    kiss951.com

    Charlotte Home Goes Viral On TikTok After Is Sells $100,000 Over Bid

    Did you see this? A Charlotte home went viral on TikTok! The Charlotte real estate market, like so much of the rest of the country, is absolutely nuts. Between rental companies buying up properties, to houses selling in a weekend with multiple offers all above asking price, and just crazy prices all around. My parents recently sold a house and got 10 offers. All but one were from a rental company. Families and those moving to the area are struggling to find homes to live in. And the rent is skyrocketing all over Charlotte. Mine went up $200 when I renewed my lease. It’s not sustainable.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    WRAL

    Museum in Concord dedicated to Ford Mustang

    This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. It's a museum in Concord devoted to the Ford Mustang. The car debuted in 1964 and has been wildly successful. Reporter: Scott Mason. Photographer: Chad...
    CONCORD, NC
    Stanly News & Press

    GRADUATION 2022 — West Stanly High — Stella Griffin

    Stella Griffin has a steady, mature perspective and outlook on life that belies her years. Though only 18, the West Stanly High School graduate has learned the skill of not necessarily sweating the small stuff — especially in light of the hurdles she’s overcome in her life, most notably a major cancer battle.
    STANLY COUNTY, NC
    WCNC

    Deadly shooting in Kannapolis under investigation

    KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a deadly shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the area of Fairview Street and South Cannon Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. after receiving several calls about a shooting. Medical personnel attempted to save the man, who died due to his injuries.
    KANNAPOLIS, NC
    Axios Charlotte

    Save 50% at local breweries with the new Charlotte Brew Badge

    Produced in partnership with Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority. The Charlotte Brew Badge is a new and easy way to save money while you explore your favorite breweries. The deets: When you purchase a virtual pass, you instantly unlock vouchers at participating breweries, plus discounts at select locations. The background: Spearheaded by the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, the program […] The post Save 50% at local breweries with the new Charlotte Brew Badge appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
    CHARLOTTE, NC
    kiss951.com

    Two North Carolina Cities Have Homes Overpriced By More Than 50%

    Seen some new homes pop up on sale around you lately? That price tag is probably something you should take a little look at. A new study is reporting that two North Carolina cities have homes overpriced by more than 50% and you may not guess which cities those are!
    Axios Charlotte

    Axios Charlotte

    Charlotte, NC
    6K+
    Followers
    1K+
    Post
    828K+
    Views
    ABOUT

    Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

     https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy