The smell of smoke continues to linger across much of New Jersey as the Mullica River wildfire has nearly been contained. The Mullica River wildfire remains 95% contained as of Wednesday morning, according to the NJ Forest Fire Service. 13,500 acres have burned so far. The New Jersey Forest Fire Service said that the fire will not consume more than a projected 15,175-acre containment area.

