Man arrested on suspicion of murder, robbery and extortion in the North Bay

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Santa Rosa man was arrested on suspicion of murder, Sonoma County Sheriff's Office says. Juan Martinez, 33, was taken into custody by detectives on Tuesday for the shooting death of a man who was missing for more than a week, officials said. The victim in this...
A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars on suspicion of killing and burying a man from Windsor. The victim was found in a shallow grave near Forestville after being reported missing on June 13th. He had been shot to death. Investigators say the men were last seen together on June 10th, leaving Windsor with a large sum of cash to buy a car. The suspect, 33-year-old Juan Martinez, was arrested Tuesday and is facing the charges of murder, robbery and extortion.
Ingleside resident Javon Green, 26, was arrested Thursday evening by the SFPD after allegedly shooting two men and killing one on a Muni train on Wednesday morning. The SFPD Homicide Detail found probable cause to search and arrest Green in the East Bay city of Pittsburg. He was charged with homicide, carrying a concealed firearm, and using a firearm in commission of a felony, police said Friday morning.
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police arrested a man in Pittsburg for the shooting death of a 27-year-old man on a Muni train earlier this week, the department said on Friday. Officer Kathryn Winters said police arrested Javon Green, 26, in Pittsburg on Thursday about 8 p.m. in connection with the homicide of 27-year-old Nesta Bowen.
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Reducing violence, filling vacancies, bringing back the gang unit and cracking down on sideshows are among new Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan's priorities. The new top cop outlined his goals and gave KTVU a tour of the department on Friday, and many of his employees...
Originally published as a San Rafael press release:. “On Saturday June 4, 2022, just before midnight, the San Rafael Police Department Dispatch Center received a phone call about a male who had collapsed near the intersection of Medway Road and Mill Street in San Rafael. Responding officers discovered a Hispanic male adult who had been shot. The San Rafael Fire Department responded to the scene and quickly transported the victim to a local hospital, where he died due to his injuries.
Originally published as an American Canyon Police Department Facebook post:. “On Tuesday June 14th, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM, Napa County Sheriff detectives served a search warrant for explosive materials at George Wise residence on Goldeneye Court, American Canyon. During the search warrant, numerous precursors for homemade explosives (HME) were located...
SAN FRANCISCO - A Hayward man was arrested for detonating fireworks and injuring two San Francisco police officers at the conclusion of the Golden State Warriors' victory parade on Monday, police say. Police said Sione Havili, 27, set off explosives at around 3:19 p.m. in the area of Market and...
(BCN) — A former Santa Rosa chiropractor was sentenced to 10 years in state prison more than five years after he was convicted of molesting patients between 2012 and 2017. Darius Bunyad, 41, of Petaluma, was sentenced Monday by Judge Dana Simonds after a jury in 2017 found him guilty of committing six counts of […]
A man from Santa Rosa has pleaded not guilty to lighting a gas station on fire in Napa County. Darian Preciado is accused of setting the fire in Angwin on June 8th. The 22-year-old was arrested two days later on suspicion of felony arson, and using an accelerant to start the fire. An arrest report says the suspect was an apprentice at the gas station. The station owner has security camera footage that allegedly shows Preciado holding a torch-style lighter inside the garage bay. Authorities say he fired the lighter under a car suspended in the air for a fuel filter replacement. Preciado is out of jail after posting bail and is due back in court on July 12th.
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Two women were arrested after an armed robbery in Alameda on Tuesday, according to a Facebook post from the Alameda Police Department Wednesday afternoon. KRON On is streaming news live now At approximately 5:25 p.m. on Tuesday a loss-prevention officer working at South Shore Center contacted Alameda Police Dispatchers about an […]
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Medical Examiner has identified the man killed during a Muni shooting at the Castro station this week as 27-year-old Nesta Bowen. A 70-year-old man was also shot but is expected to survive. Police are still looking for the gunman. The shooting occurred officials said...
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a deaf bicyclist who was crossing an intersection with his two children. The crash happened on June 16, just before 8:30 p.m., at the intersection of 14th and Jefferson streets, police said. Surveillance video provided by the police showed...
A Benicia man who died in a solo motorcycle crash recently has been identified as 69-year-old Harold Bray, Jr. The accident occurred as the motorcycle rider headed south along Lopes Road close to the intersection with Marshview Road. While making a left turn, the report issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said the rider was ejected from his bike.
The South San Francisco Police Department said they helped rescue several dogs in distress after responding to a report of a dog locked in a van on a warm day this week. It all started when a report came in about a dog in distress locked in a parked van. Security video from the area showed police responding and rescuing the dog. But while officers were there, they said a truck in the next space collided with a parked car, catching their attention.
(BCN) — Two members of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club in Sonoma County have been convicted in federal court of murder in aid of racketeering, along with a third Angel from Fresno. Jonathan Nelson, aka “Jon Jon,” 46, of Santa Rosa; Russell Taylor Ott, aka “Rusty,” 69, also of Santa Rosa, and Brian Wayne Wendt, […]
A small grass fire has been put out in Galvin Park. Yesterday afternoon, two fire engines responded to a report of a vegetation fire in the park next to Bennett Valley Road. Firefighters quickly contained the small grass fire to a 30 x 50 foot area in between Bennett Valley Road and an access road within the park. No structure damage or injuries were reported. No word on the cause either.
A Petaluma Transit bus crash caused a power outage in a neighborhood and damage to traffic lights. On Thursday morning, a bus carrying one passenger was traveling southbound on Maria Drive, just before East Washington Street, when it left the roadway and struck a fence on the south side of Maria Drive. The bus continued southbound through the intersection striking a traffic control box, fence, and power pole before coming to a rest. The bus driver and passenger sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene by paramedics. Power was quickly restored to most customers affected by the outage. With traffic lights knocked out and in need of repair, temporary stop signs and illuminating lights have been put in place to remind drivers to stop at the intersection. The cause of the crash is still being investigated.
DANVILLE, Calif. - In normally quiet Danville, gunshots rang out late Tuesday afternoon, startling residents on a tree-lined street. "All of sudden, I heard a couple of firecracker noises, then a couple more, and I was like this sounds bad," said Sean Fannan, who was in his pool but went outside to see what was happening.
A 15-year-old Windsor girl is missing. Alondra Macias Aguirre was last seen in her Windsor home on Friday. She has brown hair, is 5’5“ tall and weighs 146 pounds and was last seen wearing a black sweater and black Converse sneakers. No foul play is suspected and this is being treated as a potential runaway situation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Windsor Police or the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.
