SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A baby was rushed to the hospital after being held hostage in an apartment that later caught fire early Friday morning. Sacramento Metro Fire, Sacramento Police, and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office initially arrived at an apartment complex on Madison Avenue near Jackson Street around 4 a.m. in North Highlands in response to reports of a fire. Deputies say a mother who had a restraining order against a father was in the middle of a supervised visit when a fight broke out. The father allegedly held a knife to the baby’s throat, then retreated to a bedroom. That’s when authorities...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO