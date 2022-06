BARK RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – When the Off-Road Rumble comes to Bark River in August, you know everyone in town and beyond is that weekend. “The camping facility here brings in 900 campsites, almost nearly 1,000 and so it doesn’t take long to fill this place up,” said Scott Kwarciany. “It looks pretty quiet right now but when it’s the weekend in August when it comes, it’s a very busy place. This is a professional off-road racing facility and we do have professionals from all over the country. As far as California and even internationally through Canada that come here. It’s a sanctioned event through Champ Off-Road. You’ll see it oftentimes on Speed Channel, ESPN, ABC and also live streamed. So this event is a large event.”

BARK RIVER, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO