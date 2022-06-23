ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, KS

Kan. deputy finds illegal drugs while helping with disabled vehicle

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after an unusual arrest. Just after 6:30a.m. Monday, a sheriff's...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

Deputies: Two men ran drug house near Casa Grande

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men are in custody after they allegedly dealt drugs out of a house near Casa Grande numerous times. Mark Arviso, 46, and Kenneth Carlson, 34, were arrested and face several drug and gun-related charges. Both were booked into the Pinal County jail. Pinal...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Great Bend Post

KBI working to ID knife-wielding man who died in officer shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday in Topeka. At approximately 9 a.m. on Friday, officers from the Topeka Police Department (TPD) responded to the area of 4th St. and SE Holliday, near the railroad, after 911 callers reported that a male subject armed with a knife had threatened them. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and BNSF Police Department also responded to the incident.
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
County
Osage County, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Osage County, KS
Crime & Safety
ABC 15 News

Man found dead next to vehicle Sunday near 83rd Ave and McDowell

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting on Palm Lane, near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road. At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the area for reports of a shooting. When they arrived they located a man with a gunshot wound on the ground next to a vehicle.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix homeowner shoots and kills 2 intruders, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a homeowner shot and killed two men who were trying to break in on the morning of June 25. Officers responded to 911 calls coming from the area of 27th Street and McDowell Road around 7:45 a.m. Sgt. Philip Krynsky says when they arrived, they found 2 men who had been shot on the ground in front of the home.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man accused of shooting, killing Glendale food delivery driver

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police say they have arrested a man who shot and killed a woman who was sitting inside her vehicle on the side of the road in Glendale. The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on June 11 near 59th Avenue and Bell Road. Officers initially responded to the scene for reports of a car that had driven off the road and into a landscaping area. When they got there, police found a woman inside the car who "was in distress and non-responsive."
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Marijuana#Drug Paraphernalia
12news.com

Phoenix police identify two men killed in self-defense case

PHOENIX — Two men have died after forcing their way into a home and being shot by occupants of the house in Central Phoenix Saturday morning. Officials with Phoenix Police have identified the men as 20-year-old Jairo Perez and 24-year-old Jose Gutierrez. Officials said that officers responded around 7:45...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 dead, 1 hurt in rollover crash on SR-87 north of Fort McDowell

SUNFLOWER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left two people dead and another person seriously hurt Sunday evening on the SR-87 between Fort McDowell and Payson. Troopers say it happened around 6 p.m. when a car rolled over on the southbound...
FORT MCDOWELL, AZ
fox40jackson.com

Arizona homeowner fatally shoots 2 intruders: police

A Phoenix, Arizona homeowner shot and killed two men who were attempting to break into the home Saturday morning, police said, according to reports. When police arrived before 8 a.m. in response to several 911 calls, officers found the two alleged intruders on the ground in front of the home.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
reportwire.org

Arizona teens, 13 and 14, wanted to ‘murder a police officer’

Two teenage boys in Glendale, Arizona, are accused of opening fire on police officers in an unprovoked attack. Glendale authorities said Wednesday both boys, ages 13 and 14, have been booked on several felony charges including aggravated assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and attempted murder. Officers were looking into...
GLENDALE, AZ
KGUN 9

Car falls into sinkhole in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Crews are working to repair a Phoenix roadway after a car fell into a water-filled sinkhole Sunday night. The incident occurred near 20th Street and Missouri Avenue, which is located north of Camelback Road. Video from the scene showed a vehicle crashed into a sinkhole in front...
PHOENIX, AZ
bartlesvilleradio.com

Topeka Woman Arrested on Warrant, Drug Charges

The Caney Police Department (CPD) arrests a Topeka woman on a warrant and drug charges. According to the CPD, the suspect, 28-year-old Aalijah Lawton, was seen pulling into Casey's General Store on Wednesday after police were notified that she had allegedly been driving recklessly and running vehicles off of Highway 75. When running a warrants check, officers observed that Lawton had an active warrant for aggravated vehicular battery and leaving the scene of an accident in Shawnee County, Kansas.
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy