The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli will hold Round 7 of its 2022 season at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course on the first official weekend of summer. The competition is as hot as the weather forecast now that the season is past the halfway point, and the top contenders for the championship in TA, XGT, SGT, GT and TA2 are emerging. However, with six TA2 races and five TA races remaining, the championship is nowhere near decided in any class.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO