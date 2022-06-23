ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Trevor Lawrence chides Barstool after $15M crypto-loss confusion

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

No, Trevor Lawrence did not lose $15 million of his NFL signing bonus in the crypto collapse.

Over the last couple years, it was all the rage for athletes — including Odell Beckham Jr. and Russell Okung — to publicize that they were taking their pay in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies, so a chart has been making the rounds showing how much each of them lost.

A number of outlets, including Barstool Sports, covered the eye-popping figure that Lawrence’s $24 million signing bonus, allegedly taken in crypto, was now worth just $9 million — a staggering $15 million loss.

However, Lawrence says that is not true.

“Did y’all confuse my @FTX_Official signing bonus with my @NFL one?” Lawrence asked Barstool on Twitter on Wednesday. “Carry on…”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QszaK_0gJAlmTz00
Trevor Lawrence clarifies that his endorsement deal with FTX was paid in crypto, not his NFL signing bonus.
Twitter / Trevor Lawrence
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o9ICw_0gJAlmTz00
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence throws a pass during a practice last month.
AP

Barstool founder Dave Portnoy responded : “To our defense @Trevorlawrencee the guy who wrote this [a writer who goes by the name Big Tennessee] is kinda dumb.”

Last April, Lawrence announced a sponsorship deal with Blockfolio — which later rebranded to become FTX — that was touted in the press release as marking “the first endorsement deal ever in which a significant signing bonus has been paid entirely in cryptocurrency.”

It is relatively easy to see how the language was misinterpreted as it came amid myriad headlines of other athletes taking their actual salary in crypto.

It’s also worth noting that various stock or other business investments Lawrence could’ve made 14 months ago also may have plummeted since then.

Nonetheless, the Blockfolio/FTX signing bonus has lost about 60 percent of its value, presuming Lawrence never cashed any of it out in the interim.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy