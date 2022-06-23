ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan Country Club set for course overhaul

By Meridith Mulkey
Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This year will serve as the final time the Future Masters will be played on the course as it currently stands as the course is set to get an overhaul. Billy Fuller has spent years working on a golf course including time at Augusta National....

