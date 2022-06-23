ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Cenla Pregnancy Center ready if Roe v. Wade falls and abortion is illegal in Louisiana

By Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
The Town Talk
The Town Talk
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oni93_0gJAlMjD00

As people await the U.S. Supreme Court decision that is expected to overturn Roe v. Wade, an end to the constitutional right to an abortion, one local group is conducting business as usual.

The Cenla Pregnancy Center in Alexandria, a pro-life non-profit organization in Alexandria, is ready to provide its services to more women even as Executive Director Claire Lemoine said it wishes to stay out of the furor surrounding the issue.

She said the center will continue to provide its services to women with unplanned pregnancies, offering alternatives to abortion.

There's also a center in Marksville, the Avoyelles Pregnancy Center, and one in Vidalia that should open sometime in July, the Miss-Lou Pregnancy Center.

Lemoine said the centers are prepared and always have been to provide services, care and referrals for women.

"We're ready," she said. "We have resources to provide support to women."

The Alexandria center was founded in March 2017 and opened in December 2017. Lemoine has been there from the beginning.

"Some women know they want to parent, and then we meet with some who want to consider another option," she said at the time.

December 2017: Crisis pregnancy center opens in Alexandria

Life March: Thousands marched in Pineville rally to end legalized abortion in Louisiana

The Supreme Court is expected to issue its decision any day. A draft opinion leaked from the court in May prompted a rush of activity on both sides of the issue.

Some states have passed laws that trigger bans on abortions once the decision is released. Pro-choice advocates also have been busy, like asking President Biden to support abortion rights through executive orders.

In Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed a bill Tuesday that would immediately criminalize abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned. The bill does not make any exceptions for cases of rape or incest, but women could not be prosecuted under it.

The bill would take Louisiana in the direction one of the center's founders, Pastor Brian Gunter of the First Baptist Church in Pollock, voiced support during February's 6th annual Louisiana Life March Cenla.

"We believe in life from the moment of conception until natural death," he told The Town Talk. "We want to see every life protected by law in the state of Louisiana from the moment of conception until natural death. We are calling for an end to legalized abortion in our state and ultimately our nation."

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Cenla Pregnancy Center ready if Roe v. Wade falls and abortion is illegal in Louisiana

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KTDY

Lafayette Diocese Comments On Overturning of Roe v. Wade

The United State Supreme Court made public today their 6-3 ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. Several states, including Louisiana, have trigger laws that will outlaw abortion in the state of Louisiana. Abortion providers in the state of Louisiana will now face criminal charges if they perform abortions. The bill signed...
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alexandria, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Marksville, LA
City
Pineville, LA
State
Louisiana State
Alexandria, LA
Health
City
Alexandria, LA
houmatimes.com

OPINION: Louisiana Outdoors Forever Program becomes law

Louisianians have been born and raised to appreciate and enjoy our beautiful state as the Sportsman’s Paradise. I sponsored House Bill 762 creating the Louisiana Outdoors Forever Program because it will allow us to increase the conservation of our natural resources, leverage new funding to continue those efforts, and provide our citizens with a better quality of life for generations to come.
LOUISIANA STATE
96.5 KVKI

Does the Landmark Supreme Court Gun Law Ruling Affect Louisiana?

The US Supreme Court issued a landmark decision Thursday concerning gun rights directly on the heels of Congress issuing new gun control legislation. The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 striking down New York's legislation that makes is very difficult for individuals to obtain a gun carry permit. New York's existing law states one has to have a 'proper cause' to obtain a carry permit.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Politics Federal#The U S Supreme Court#Executive#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
brproud.com

Planned power outage coming to one city in Louisiana

MORGAN CITY, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s hot outside and for some in Louisiana, it may even hotter next month. The Morgan City Fire Department is giving everyone a heads up that a planned power outage is coming at the end of June. The temporary loss of power is...
MORGAN CITY, LA
KNOE TV8

Rep. Francis Thompson addresses Louisiana’s teacher shortage

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Richland Parish Representative Francis Thompson is working towards improving Louisiana’s schools through offering higher salaries and better-funded education for those who wish to become educators in order to lessen the teacher shortage. The latest data shows Louisiana is in the bottom half of southern states...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

City of Alexandria renames site in honor of Johnie M. Varnado

The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:. The City of Alexandria renamed the former Central Louisiana Business Incubator site in honor of the late Johnie Varnado during a ceremony Thursday morning. The facility, located at 1501-A Wimbledon Boulevard, is now the Johnie M. Varnado Alexandria Business Development Center.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
The Town Talk

The Town Talk

1K+
Followers
520
Post
177K+
Views
ABOUT

The Town Talk is Central Louisiana's leading source of local news and information.

 http://thetowntalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy