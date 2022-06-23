'Completely Disengaged': HR Pro Shares Warning Sign Top Performer Will Quit

Artificial intelligence chatbots are getting smarter, which is good news for businesses, despite some alarming-sounding claims. Google engineer Blake Lemoine made headlines over the weekend when he went public with claims that the company's machine learning-powered chatbot model LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications) was sentient and alive, with the intelligence of a child around 7 or 8 years old. In a Washington Post article, Lemoine said that he became convinced of LaMDA's sentience after the model began expressing fears, including a "very deep fear of being turned off." Soon after Lemoine shared his findings publicly, Google announced that he had been placed on paid leave.

