Man killed in shooting outside BP Gas Station in Northeast Baltimore

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28pWpk_0gJAkcgw00

A 29-year-old was killed in a shooting outside of a BP Gas Station Wednesday evening in Northeast Baltimore.

Officers responded around 7:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of Bel Air Road.

“I don’t feel safe in the neighborhood at all,” said Lakeysha Edwards, who lives in the neighborhood.

The man was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Baltimore Police are now investigating 170 homicides this year.

Residents in the community said they were not surprised by Wednesday’s gun violence, and said the location is a hot spot for trouble.

“It’s just nothing but gang banging, drug dealing and people getting shot as you can see,” resident Kai Lewis said.

People at the gas station said it needs to be monitored, or better yet, declared a nuisance property and be shut down.

“I definitely want the owners to do something about it because it’s not safe at all for anybody who has a car or doesn’t have a car or rides the bus,” Edwards said.

“I want to see it torn down or be gone for good,” Lewis added. “I don’t know how they are still in business or how they’re getting business but honestly if anybody needs to get gas, II know you’re probably be on E or close to E but go to another gas station.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

