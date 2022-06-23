ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverdale Park, MD

14-year-old shot in front of mother outside laundromat in Prince George's County

By WMAR Staff
 2 days ago
A 14-year-old was shot in front of his mother outside of a laundromat in Prince George's County.

Police said the shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 6000 66th Avenue in Riverdale.

Officers said the boy is in the hospital with serious injuries, but he is stable.

A reward of $2,500 dollars is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

Police said the child and his mother left the laundromat when two people fired shots in their direction, and then took off.

The child had multiple gunshot wounds to his legs. Police said good Samaritans applied pressure to the gunshot wounds before police showed up. Officers than placed a tourniquet on the child until first responders arrived.

Police don't believe the child was the intended target.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-699-2601.

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

