ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Why Has 'Married at First Sight' Expert Dr. Viviana Coles Left the Show?

By Samuel Spencer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Married at First Sight" Season 15 will see two new experts join Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson as the Lifetime show heads to San...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

‘Married at First Sight’ Babies

Baby boom! These successful Married at First Sight couples didn’t stop at just tying the knot, but began growing their families after their nuptials. Season 1 stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner have been open with their fans about their baby plans since wrapping the reality show, sharing both the good and the bad. The […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Best Looks During Weight Loss Transformation: Photos

Sister Wives star Christine Brown, 50, has been candid about her struggles with her weight since the hit TLC show premiered in 2010. The series regularly showcased Christine's rollercoaster weight loss journey, from discussing insecurities regarding her body to working out with a cute personal trainer along with her other sister wives. Aside from the reality star experiencing weight fluctuations throughout the years, her personal life also saw a major change in November 2021 when she announced she finally made the difficult decision to end her marriage. "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and...
WEIGHT LOSS
Distractify

Chris Collette Is No Longer 'Married at First Sight' but Is He Currently Dating Miss Right?

The Married at First Sight Boston reunion was incredibly revealing, particular for Chris Collette and Alyssa Ellman, who can now refer to each other as divorcees. While they did end up marrying at first sight, they separated after nearly a fortnight. At the reunion, the former couple opened up about what went wrong and predictably some tears were shed. However, it looks as if Chris might have moved on and fans of the show are desperate to know with whom. Who is Chris from Married at First Sight dating?
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Star Claims Their Relationship Was Mostly Fake

Deavan Clegg has claimed that her relationship with Jihoon Lee on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way was 96% scripted in season 1 and only 50% authentic in season 2. When Clegg, a single mom in her 20s, met Jihoon, 27, through a dating app, she was barely 20. Lee flew from South Korea to the U.S. to meet her, and they went to a love hotel, only for Clegg to later become pregnant. Clegg spoke of how she was Lee's parents' worst fear due to her tattoos, being a single mom, and not having completed university.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cal Robertson
Person
Devon Franklin
wrestlingrumors.net

They Did! Two Former WWE Stars Have Gotten Married

Congratulations! Wrestling is a complicated industry as you have no idea when the wrestlers are going to be able to find free time for anything outside of the ring. The wrestlers are on the road almost constantly and romantic relationships can be even more complicated than anything else. Some wrestlers have figured it out though, even while working for different promotions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
StaceyNHerrera

Woman divorces “good man,” because he was a “bad husband”

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. After fifteen years of marriage, my friend divorced her husband. She told me that she still loved him and that he was a good man, but he was a terrible husband. I asked her what she meant by that, and she said that he just wasn’t there for her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Married At First Sight#Lifetime#Kinetic Content
SheKnows

Even as She Recuperates, Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang Returns to Work as Brooke — and She’s Already On a Roll

“I really appreciate everyone’s help to make my life a bit easier at this moment in time.”. May was a month that The Bold and the Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke) might just like to forget, but since breaking three bones in her ankle over Mother’s Day weekend, the soap vet is recuperating nicely and has returned to work — with a new set of wheels. Lang posted a photo of herself with a special knee walker that will make things easier for her to get around the CBS studios.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Married At First Sight's Rebecca Zemek and partner Ben Michell reveal newborn daughter's name - as they share intimate footage of her birth

Married At First Sight's Beck Zemek and partner Ben Michell welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday. And on Thursday evening, Beck revealed her precious bundle of joy's name to her adoring Instagram followers, alongside intimate family footage of her birth. 'Welcome to the world, Immy Michell,' Beck...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Another blow for Married At First Sight's Olivia Frazer as she catches Covid for a second time just days after boyfriend Jackson Lonie cheated on her

Married At First Sight star Olivia Frazer has tested positive for Covid-19, just days after her boyfriend Jackson Lonie cheated on her. The former teaching assistant, 28, revealed during an Instagram Q&A on Thursday that she'd tested positive to the virus for a second time. 'Hey, guys. I'm really sick...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Married At First Sight 'twin bride' Sharon Marsh announces she's pregnant with her first child... before sharing whether she's having a boy or girl at gender reveal party

Married At First Sight bride Sharon Marsh is preparing to welcome her first child with longtime boyfriend Hal. And the couple hosted a gender reveal party on Sunday to announce whether they are having a son or daughter. Uploading a clip to her Instagram account, Sharon, 35, who was 'married'...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Bachelor Nation Reacts to Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs’ Surprise Engagement: JoJo Fletcher, Ben Higgins and More

So happy for them! After Becca Kufrin privately popped the question to boyfriend Thomas Jacobs with only their dogs in attendance, their fellow Bachelor Nation alums were excited to learn the news. “Whaaaaa CONGRATULATIONS gf!!! So happy for you guys,” former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher — who wed Jordan Rodgers earlier this month — gushed via an Instagram […]
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Hallmark Stars Secretly Welcome Baby Together: 'Our Hearts Are Full'

Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally, who both star in Hallmark Channel projects, welcomed their first baby together. Gonzalo, 40, shared the exciting news on Instagram Sunday. McNally, 33, stars in the series When Calls the Heart as Lucas Bouchard, while Gonzalo's latest Hallmark Channel movie is Cut, Color, Murder. They both starred in the 2018 Hallmark movie The Sweetest Heart.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Mother of 11: Keke Wyatt Introduces Her ‘Miracle Baby Boy’ With Genetic Disorder To The World

Keke Wyatt and her husband Zackariah welcomed a new baby boy to the family on May 27, 2022. The new mother of eleven announced the birth of her “miracle baby boy” Ke’Zyah Jean Darring on her Instagram account this week. She also shared an adorable photo of her husband holding a healthy newborn in his arms. In the caption, Wyatt explains to her 1.6 million followers about the challenges she endured and why she considers her new addition to the family a miracle.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
99K+
Post
876M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy