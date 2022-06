Former LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri confirmed Friday he was contacted by Notre Dame about its job opening but says he isn't ready to get back in the game. “I had my reasons for retiring — physical ... and those reasons are still valid. I don’t feel ready to get back in it yet, and those reasons are still valid,” Mainieri said. “I loved my time at Notre Dame, but I love living in Baton Rouge. I needed a break, and I’m happy being an LSU athletics ambassador.”

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO