ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

2022 No. 1 Pick Draft Odds: Jabari Smith Jr. Remains Favorite, Paolo Banchero Rises

By Kade Kimble
FortyEightMinutes
FortyEightMinutes
 2 days ago

The NBA Draft is near and through various reports, we have a clearer idea of who may land as the first overall pick. Of the many prospects who have been rumored to find themselves picked in the lottery, three candidates appear to have a real shot at being picked No. 1 overall.

Let’s see how the odds fare for the first overall pick:

Odds For No. 1 Pick in 2022 NBA Draft

Odds via

Sorting Out Perceived Top-2

The odds – for the most part – agree with the reports we’ve heard. One of those being Chet and Jabari’s preferred landing spots. For some time now, Jabari has been the consensus first overall pick. He worked out with only the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Orlando Magic. Rumors have been around that Chet and his camp prefer Oklahoma City as their destination, for long-term fit and the ability to be paid both.

Banchero Update

Somewhere in all the draft noise, Banchero becomes the consensus third pick but is understood to be the most NBA-ready player. It doesn’t quite make sense, but when you look at the teams picking at one and two, it’s slightly clearer as to why. Orlando can always be expected to do something weird, and the Thunder and Presti usually have their guy picked out way ahead of the draft.

Banchero could easily be the best player in this draft , and likely will be in the first few months of the next NBA season. I still don’t understand why Banchero is assumed to drop, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes top two.

After Top-3?

The odds take quite a dip after the top three picks, with Jaden Ivey taking the cake in the fourth spot with +10000 odds. Ivey has drawn heavy comparisons to Russell Westbrook, which is a high compliment when you watch Westbrooks’ highlights in his prime.

Keegan Murray , who the media is trying to will to the Sacramento Kings, is the last of the two dark horses for the first overall pick, behind Ivey.

Murray’s expected landing spot is the fourth pick, but because the Magic have the first pick, not much would surprise me in this draft, and if they do something wild, the Kings should thank the Magic plenty.

Any players past the top-5 would be astronomical to see picked in the top three of the draft. Anyone who’s read into the media speculation and reports knows that there’s pretty much a consensus top three in this year’s draft.

The post 2022 No. 1 Pick Draft Odds: Jabari Smith Jr. Remains Favorite, Paolo Banchero Rises appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .

Comments / 0

Related
FortyEightMinutes

Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey, Land Donovan Mitchell in Latest All-Trade NBA Mock Draft

The NBA Draft is right around the corner and FortyEightMinutes conducted a Mock Draft that included trades for every pick, including several Donovan Mitchell scenarios, one LeBron James deal, and multiple teams moving into the top-10. Below is an excerpt from our 2022 NBA All-Trade Mock Draft: 30 Logical Deals, 30 New Selections. No. 23 Pick Philadelphia 76ers Land Donovan Mitchell in […] The post Sixers Trade Tyrese Maxey, Land Donovan Mitchell in Latest All-Trade NBA Mock Draft appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft live updates, results: Tracker, order, grades, trades, rumors as Magic eye Jabari Smith

After a wild 2021-22 season, it's time to shift our full attention to Thursday night's 2022 NBA Draft. A number of exciting prospects will headline the league's marquee offseason event, including Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga), Jabari Smith (Auburn), Paolo Banchero (Duke) and Jaden Ivey (Purdue). Who will be selected first overall remains anyone's guess, but those four players will all hear their names called early on by NBA commissioner Adam Silver.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Detroit Free Press

Grading Detroit Pistons' 2022 NBA draft haul: An A for getting Jaden Ivey, Jalen Duren

Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver pulled off another strong NBA draft on Thursday night, taking Purdue guard Jaden Ivey at No. 5 and trading with the Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks to nab Memphis center Jalen Duren at No. 13. The Pistons also added Italian wing Gabriele Procida in the second round, with the 36th overall pick. Grading Detroit's three selections: ...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Oklahoma City Thunder: 2022 NBA Draft Grades For Every Pick

Heading into the 2022 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder were armed with three picks and a chance to really shift their rebuild into high gear. They did just that. With the second pick in the draft, Oklahoma City selected Gonzaga big Chet Holmgren, widely regarded as one of the best players in the draft. […] The post Oklahoma City Thunder: 2022 NBA Draft Grades For Every Pick appeared first on ClutchPoints.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Top 3 picks in NBA Draft likely set

The NBA Draft is set to take place on Thursday night, and there apparently is not a whole lot of mystery surrounding how the first few picks will go. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that there is a high level of confidence around the NBA regarding how the top three picks will go. Former Auburn big man Jabari Smith is expected to go first overall to the Orlando Magic. The Oklahoma City Thunder are expected to take Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren at No. 2 and Duke’s Paolo Banchero will likely go No. 3 to the Houston Rockets.
NBA
FortyEightMinutes

Report: Spurs Listening To Offers For Dejounte Murray

There are bound to be numerous players traded on draft night and one surprising name has popped up as a possibility: Dejounte Murray. San Antonio is open to moving the point guard and Atlanta has had conversations with the franchise about a trade, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report. The Spurs are fielding offers […] The post Report: Spurs Listening To Offers For Dejounte Murray appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Jabari Smith
Person
Paolo Banchero
Person
Chet Holmgren
FortyEightMinutes

Full List of 2022 NBA Draft Day Trades

Let’s get you caught up on all the trades happening on NBA Draft Day 2022: #10 – Hornets Add Bryce McGowens The Timberwolves are trading No. 40 to Charlotte, source tells ESPN. Hornets are targeting Bryce McGowns of Nebraska. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 24, 2022 Sources: #Hornets swapped second-round picks with Minnesota, getting No. […] The post Full List of 2022 NBA Draft Day Trades appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
Yardbarker

Rockets Draft Kentucky PG TyTy Washington

HOUSTON — The 2022 NBA Draft has been a night full of surprises for the Houston Rockets. The draft began with the Orlando Magic stealing Duke's Paolo Banchero with the first selection of the night, which led the Rockets to draft Jabari Smith Jr. at pick No. 3. Following the trade that sent Houston's No. 26 pick to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Rockets drafted Kentucky point guard TyTy Washington with their No. 29 selection.
HOUSTON, TX
FortyEightMinutes

Bucks Exploring Draft Night Trade Into Top-15?

The Bucks hold the No. 24 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and as Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com writes, the team is exploring a trade that moves them into the “mid-to-late teens portion of the first-round.” The Bucks are said to be exploring a host of options with this pick, with names including Andrew Nembhard, Jake […] The post Bucks Exploring Draft Night Trade Into Top-15? appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
NBA
FortyEightMinutes

Wizards Still Eyeing Point Guard Help After Draft

The Wizards were heavily rumored to be open to moving the No. 10 pick for point guard help before drafting Johnny Davis and the franchise remains on the lookout for veteran options at the position. Tyus Jones, who is hitting the free-agent market this summer, is the latest name to be mentioned as a possible […] The post Wizards Still Eyeing Point Guard Help After Draft appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Fubotv Free Trial
FortyEightMinutes

2022 NBA Draft: Orlando Magic Select Paolo Banchero With No. 1 Pick

The Orlando Magic won the NBA Draft Lottery last month and since then, the Magic have conducted their due diligence on multiple players in the 2022 draft class. The focus came down to three players, mainly: Jabari Smith Jr. out of Auburn, Chet Holmgren out of Gonzaga, and Paolo Banchero out of Duke. Most of […] The post 2022 NBA Draft: Orlando Magic Select Paolo Banchero With No. 1 Pick appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
ORLANDO, FL
FortyEightMinutes

Cavaliers Buzz: Agbaji, Draft, Dieng, Stash, Rumors

The Cavaliers selected Ochai Agbaji with the No. 14 overall pick and the 22-year-old is expected to contribute right away to an up-and-coming team in Cleveland. “First off, I just want to thank the organization and Cleveland for drafting me, believing in me,” Agbaji told the media after being selected. “I’m going to give you […] The post Cavaliers Buzz: Agbaji, Draft, Dieng, Stash, Rumors appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
CLEVELAND, OH
FortyEightMinutes

Johnny Davis Looks Forward To Learning From Bradley Beal

The Wizards selected Johnny Davis at No. 10 and the shooting guard is ecstatic to begin his NBA journey in Washington. “I was very excited for that moment,” Davis told the media on draft night. “I had been waiting for a long time, and more importantly, I’m really happy that my parents and my family […] The post Johnny Davis Looks Forward To Learning From Bradley Beal appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
WASHINGTON, DC
FortyEightMinutes

Sixers Rumors: Trades, Thybulle, Tucker, Draft, Gordon, Rubin

The Sixers are attempting to trade the No. 23 pick and Matisse Thybulle as they look to find the necessary cap space to sign P.J. Tucker (per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer). 'Sources: Sixers trying to create salary cap space for Tucker; shopping Thybulle and No. 23 pick' by Locked On 76ers – Daily […] The post Sixers Rumors: Trades, Thybulle, Tucker, Draft, Gordon, Rubin appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FortyEightMinutes

Latest on Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant‘s tenure with the Brooklyn Nets could be heading for an end. With uncertainty surrounding the team’s willingness to offer Kyrie Irving a long-term deal, reports indicate that Durant is considering a variety of options for his future, including a scenario where plays elsewhere next season. Kevin Durant is monitoring the Brooklyn Nets’ situation […] The post Latest on Kevin Durant appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
BROOKLYN, NY
FortyEightMinutes

NBA Draft Buzz: Pistons, Trades, Williams, Mathurin, Hayward, Russell, Bucks, Wizards

There’s chatter around the league that the Pistons have eyes for Arizona’s Bennedict Mathurin, Kevin O’Connor of the Ringer writes in his final mock draft before the Thursday night event. Mathurin has stapled together excellent workouts with several teams throughout the draft process and apparently, his meeting with the Pistons was no exception. For what […] The post NBA Draft Buzz: Pistons, Trades, Williams, Mathurin, Hayward, Russell, Bucks, Wizards appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
DETROIT, MI
FortyEightMinutes

Wizards Tea Leaves: 8 Quick Readings Before 2022 NBA Draft

With the 2022 NBA Draft approaching, let’s read the league’s tea leaves with regard to what’s brewing with the Washington Wizards: Likelihood of Washington keeping the No. 10 pick — The franchise has reportedly been willing to move the pick as they look for a veteran guard. The Wizards have been connected to Malcolm Brogdon […] The post Wizards Tea Leaves: 8 Quick Readings Before 2022 NBA Draft appeared first on FortyEightMinutes.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

See the moment when Australia's newest basketball superstar Dyson Daniels showed he belongs in the NBA - as 19-year-old joins New Orleans as draft's eighth pick

Dyson Daniels was always a prodigious talent, but heading to the United States to play in a league full of NBA talent as a teenager is a daunting task for anyone. The Bendigo product joined an exclusive club of Australians by being selected high up in NBA Draft on Friday, picked at No.8 by the New Orleans Pelicans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FortyEightMinutes

FortyEightMinutes

Columbus, OH
182
Followers
1K+
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Features in-depth basketball news, analysis, rumors, odds, and more from a team of credentialed NBA writers.

 https://fortyeightminutes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy