Katie Holmes Elevates the Daywear Pajamas Trend With Sleek Loafers at H&M Hotel-Themed Party

Katie Holmes attended a summer getaway pop-up with H&M on Tuesday in New York at Hôtel Hennes.

The “Dawson’s Creek” actress arrived for the second installment featuring the pop-up retailer’s summer destination activation .

Holmes stepped into the mix in a matching two-piece set. The outfit featured a dark blue paisley print scattered across a white base. The fabric was light and breezy, making it the perfect attire for a summer getaway. The collared button-down piece was slightly oversized and casual much like the pants. The white fabric made the blue paisley print pop, making the pattern more striking.

Holmes’ outfit recalled the sleepwear-as-daywear trend during the height of COVID restrictions.The slouchy, pajama-like look was paired with black flat loafers with pointed toes and gold hardware on the top. The loafers are backless and casual, dressed up only thanks to the simple gold detailing.

The actress wore little to no jewelry and kept her hair and makeup simple. Both the clothing and the shoes were comfortable and easy to slip into, making it the perfect look for lounging on a last-minute getaway.

This physical manifestation of Hôtel Hennes follows the immersive transformation of the Sands Hotel in Palm Springs during Coachella: Weekend One, where H&M brought to life the imagined hotel featured in the Spring Summer 2022 brand campaign short film released in April, starring Gigi Hadid and directed by Bardia Zeinali. Hôtel Hennes is a fictional establishment, inspired by legendary art hotels and artist residencies, where reality is turned upside down and fashion has no rules.

