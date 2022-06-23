ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westchester County, NY

Regeneron to expand into Westchester County

Cover picture for the articleAn expansion project for Regeneron will soon be breaking ground downstate. It's expected...

WestfairOnline

Rockland doctor accused of diverting funds from bankrupt clinic

A U.S. bankruptcy trustee has sued a Rockland doctor for allegedly diverting funds from a Bedford Hills medical practice before seeking bankruptcy protection. Trustee Mark S. Tulis is demanding that Dr. Jyotindra Shah return $120,000 to Amari Medical Scarsdale P.C. for the benefit of its creditors, in a June 21 complaint filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, White Plains.
BEDFORD HILLS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Regeneron breaks ground for new facilities at Tarrytown campus (video)

TARRYTOWN – The groundbreaking for Regeneron’s previously announced $1.8 billion research, preclinical manufacturing and support facilities at the company’s Westchester County campus in Tarrytown was held Wednesday. The biotechnology company that invents and manufactures life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases, committed to creating at least 1,000...
TARRYTOWN, NY
theexaminernews.com

Permit Application for New Pleasantville Pool Nears; Village Eyes 2024 Opening

As the 2022 pool season gets underway, last week it was confirmed that final drawings for the new Pleasantville village pool will soon be completed. Steve Rimkunas, of Rimkunas Engineering, the firm overseeing the project for the village, said the drawings will be submitted at the end of this month to the Westchester County Department of Health to obtain the permits needed for construction. It is expected to take about 12 to 16 weeks before the permits are received, he said.
PLEASANTVILLE, NY
Washington Examiner

NYC mayor not enforcing COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private businesses

New York City officials have not enforced the city's vaccine mandate for private businesses, a major change that appears to be due to NYC Mayor Eric Adams. While the city maintained a strict approach to COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private businesses under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, Adams's administration has not emphasized this particular mandate and has reportedly not fined anyone since he took over in January 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hamlethub.com

SHU Adds Two New Trustees to its Board

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University has two new members on its board of trustees: Julie Bonacio of Saratoga Springs, NY, and Randy Salvatore of New Canaan. Bonacio is the mother of two Sacred Heart students, Gianna ’22 and Luca ’25. She is vice president of Bonacio Construction and has been in real estate for more than 20 years as an agent, developer and builder of commercial and residential properties. In 2015, Bonacio founded her own real estate brokerage, Julie & Co. Realty, specializing in residential resale, new construction and commercial and residential leasing. Her real estate career has culminated in more than $370 million in sales.
NEW CANAAN, CT
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Massive Wasps Spotted in Dutchess County, What Are They?

Bees and wasps are pests that make their way into our yards and on our porches during the summer months. Sometimes they try to get inside. I had my own encounter with them already when they built a nest inside my air conditioner. I was able to fend them off. Some people can't even do that. There are many people who are afraid of bees. According to Choosing Therapy, about 20% of people grow up with a fear of bees. Did you know that there is a fear of wasps too? They aren't the same thing. It's called Spheksophobia and I can understand why it's a thing when there are wasps out there the size of your thumb.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Casino job fair in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – With Resorts World Hudson Valley preparing to open at the Newburgh Mall in the Town of Newburgh in a few months, the company will be holding a job fair on June 29. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Orange County...
NEWBURGH, NY
riverdalepress.com

High schoolers given a little bit of relief from Regents

Sometimes real life creeps into the classroom. Just like the rest of school districts throughout New York state, students taking Regents exams this month in the Bronx and the rest of the city are feeling the impact of the pandemic and the trauma from a mass shooting in Buffalo. Due...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Alert Issued After Tick Species Found To Be Established In Fairfield

A Fairfield County town is urging residents to take precautions following the discovery that Asian longhorned ticks have become well-established in the area. The Town of Fairfield announced on Tuesday, June 21, that researchers at Western Connecticut State University’s Tickborne Disease Prevention Laboratory discovered a week earlier that the ticks were found on a resident's dog.
FAIRFIELD, CT
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in New Rochelle, NY

The city of New Rochelle, in Westchester County, New York, deserves far more attention. It has plenty of recreation to offer visitors, with miles of shoreline, many public parks, and a municipal marina. Downtown, you will see cinemas, art galleries, a Walk of Fame, highly regarded restaurants, and boutiques. Its...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Salutatorian inspired to become a doctor by a Glen Cove physician

Doris Serrano, a senior and first generation Peruvian American, is Glen Cove High School’s salutatorian for 2022. After receiving the news from her guidance counselor, Doris said she was shocked, but also excited. She immediately called her parents, Juan and Flora Serrano, to share the news. “It definitely feels surreal,” Doris said.
GLEN COVE, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Openings & Closings

June 23, 2022 – Akwaaba! Experience a teahouse with a difference, featuring a combination of quaint old fashioned tea service and fine dining, with an ethnic flair. The principal, Wilma Glover-Koomson, was born and raised in Ghana, a former British colony, and has designed the Tea Cosy based on her love of everything tea, creating her own blends from teas around the world, and hosting tea formal teas. Opened June 18, 2022 at 4 Old Lake Road, Unit #1, Valley Cottage, NY 10989. Call Wilma at: 845-729-8722 or visit her website at: https://wilmasteacosy.com/
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

