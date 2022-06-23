ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five-star guard Ja’Kobe Walter commits to Baylor

By Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

Missouri prep school shooting guard Ja’Kobe Walter, a 247 composite five-star player for the class of 2023, announced his commitment to the Baylor Bears on Wednesday.

Walter, who hails from McKinney, Texas, but is currently set to play his senior season in Branson, Mo., is ranked No. 1 among shooting guards and No. 17 overall per 247’s ranking (No. 21 in their composite ranking). ESPN had him as the No. 17 overall prospect for 2023.

He tweeted, “100% Committed!!!!! All Glory To God! #SicEm Waco let’s work!”

When asked why he committed to Baylor, Walter told ESPN, “The winning history under coach (Scott) Drew and who he has put in the (NBA). He is a super high-energy guy. I have never seen him have a bad day. I like the way he builds confidence in his players.”

Baylor reached the second round of the NCAA tournament in 2021-22, a year after winning the national championship.

Walter, a 6-foot-5 scorer, fills an immediate need for the Bears, who currently look to have a thin backcourt in 2023-24 with Adam Flagler set to graduate. Walter averaged 23.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game as a junior at McKinney.

“I think I’m a two-way player,” Walter said, according to 247 Sports. “(The Bears) play offense and defense there and I am a two-way player that can score and do whatever it takes to help out kind of guy.”

–Field Level Media

