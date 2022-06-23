No more searches planned for man last seen on raft on Cherokee Lake

MOORESBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating a report of a missing person on Cherokee Lake in Hawkins County.

TWRA spokesperson Matthew Cameron said the agency had received a report of a person who was floating on a raft at the Quarryville access boat ramp in Mooresburg.

(Photo: Hawkins County Rescue Squad)

According to TWRA, that person is no longer with the raft.

The Hawkins County Rescue Squad searched along with the TWRA, using sonar in an attempt to locate the missing man. The rescue squad described the man as “a white male with gray hair that appeared to be in his 50s.” The raft was blueish in color. Anyone who saw a man on a raft in the boat ramp area from noon until 6 p.m. Wednesday is asked to call Hawkins County dispatch at 423-272-7121.

On Thursday morning, the Hawkins County Rescue Squad announced they have no more searches planned unless more circumstances arise, such as missing person report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.