ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

No more searches planned for man last seen on raft on Cherokee Lake

By Slater Teague, John Price
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qe1pE_0gJAjRy200

MOORESBURG, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating a report of a missing person on Cherokee Lake in Hawkins County.

TWRA spokesperson Matthew Cameron said the agency had received a report of a person who was floating on a raft at the Quarryville access boat ramp in Mooresburg.

TWRA: Man found dead near Hawkins County boat ramp
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=117w5L_0gJAjRy200
(Photo: Hawkins County Rescue Squad)

According to TWRA, that person is no longer with the raft.

The Hawkins County Rescue Squad searched along with the TWRA, using sonar in an attempt to locate the missing man. The rescue squad described the man as “a white male with gray hair that appeared to be in his 50s.” The raft was blueish in color. Anyone who saw a man on a raft in the boat ramp area from noon until 6 p.m. Wednesday is asked to call Hawkins County dispatch at 423-272-7121.

On Thursday morning, the Hawkins County Rescue Squad announced they have no more searches planned unless more circumstances arise, such as missing person report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

TWRA removes 2-year-old black bear from VA campus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) on Monday morning issued an alert that warned students, faculty and staff that a bear had been spotted nearby at the main campus of the VA hospital and cemetery. The VA Police called the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA), which tranquilized the 2-year-old, 125-pound bear […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bristol Tennessee Police Department to host Camp Challenge

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) announced it is sponsoring a week-long camp for elementary and middle school students. “Camp Challenge has become a favorite event in our community each summer because it creates the opportunity for kids and police officers to come together in a fun environment,” said Lt. Greg […]
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Hawkins County, TN
City
Mooresburg, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
Hawkins County, TN
Crime & Safety
Mooresburg, TN
Crime & Safety
WKRG News 5

Tennessee rescue team helps dog out of 30-foot sinkhole

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad announced that the Multi-Jurisdictional Rope Rescue Team helped free a dog from a 30-foot sinkhole Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the agency, a dog fell into the sinkhole on Horton Ford Road in Hancock County. Team members with the rescue squad and Goshen […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Hawkins Co. Rescue Squad helps dog out of 30-foot sinkhole

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Hawkins County Rescue Squad announced that the Multi-Jurisdictional Rope Rescue Team helped free a dog from a 30-foot sinkhole Saturday afternoon. According to a release from the agency, a dog fell into the sinkhole on Horton Ford Road in Hancock County, and responders arrived at the scene at 2 […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Vanderbilt professor killed in helicopter crash in West Virginia

Power restored in Claiborne Co. after tree breaks 3 utility poles. Powell Valley Electric Cooperative crews restored power for nearly 100 Claiborne County residents after a fallen tree broke multiple utility poles. Flight cancellations nearly take away a chance of a lifetime for Cocke Co choir. Updated: 2 hours ago.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Cherokee Lake#The Raft#Twra#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Washington Co. homeowner detains burglar: reports

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man is behind bars after a homeowner detained him during a burglary incident, according to a report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). Police responded to the 150 block of Frog Level Road Sunday in reference to a burglary. When deputies arrived, they found that the homeowner […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Former East TN court worker accused of stealing $620K

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office determined that a woman who worked as a bookkeeper at the Claiborne County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office stole at least $618,404. Investigators identified the woman as Lesley Chumley, who was indicted in June on one count of theft over $250,000, one count of […]
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Three people transported to hospital following crash

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Dandridge Fire Department responded to a car accident that sent three passengers to the hospital on Saturday at the 424 mile-marker on I-40 West, according to a Facebook post. When DFD officials arrived, they found one car with three passengers flipped over and...
DANDRIDGE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJHL

BrightRidge: Over 1,000 temporarily lost power around Gray

Update: According to BridgtRidge’s outage map, power was restored as of 2:10 p.m. Sunday. GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Over half of BrightRidge’s customers in the Sulphur Springs area were without electricity Sunday afternoon, according to the company’s outage map. Around 1:50 p.m., the BrightRidge outage information system showed a 50.75% outage rate in the area. […]
GRAY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport’s storm drain art contest begins

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Kingsport is seeking local artists to paint five storm drains to raise awareness about the importance of protecting rivers, stream habitats and aquatic wildlife. The City of Kingsport’s Stormwater Department, the Office of Cultural Arts and Engage Kingsport will choose five winners to receive $150 and their chance […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

TDOC: Two fugitives escape, still at large

The system will cost the county approximately $7,800 a year, which will be funded by taxpayers. WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge helps kids learn during summer months. WonderWorks offers a variety of fun, engaging activities that will keep kids learning all summer long. Knoxville historically black college seeks accreditation. Updated: 5...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Commission approves conveyance of Ashe Street courthouse

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County commissioners moved forward with transferring the ownership of a historic former courthouse building to the City of Johnson City. On Monday, commissioners approved the conveyance of the Ashe Street courthouse to the city but said the building must be open for public use. “Putting that in the city’s hand […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
newstalk987.com

TWRA Identifies Victim In Holston River Incident

The identity of a man who died in yesterday’s boating incident on the Holston River has been released. 51-year-old Dennis Wayne Jenkins of Kingsport, was found dead in the Holston River following a boating incident that occurred near Christian’s Bend boat ramp. Around 5 p.m., an unoccupied aluminum...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

COVID-19 rates, hospitalizations continue to increase in region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19’s grip on Northeast Tennessee has tightened again since early May, with case rates more than four times their level of late April and regional hospitalizations and admissions also rising. The number of people hospitalized for COVID in Ballad Health hospitals hasn’t grown as fast as the official case rate, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Washington County attorney now to report directly to commission

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County, Tennessee’s full-time attorney will now report directly to the county commission and not to the county’s mayor. County commissioners voted 11-3 Monday to make the change. That completed a two-step process that started with the passage of a private act by Tennessee’s legislature earlier this year. Sponsored by Jonesborough […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy