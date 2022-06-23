ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Disney Has Made ‘Star Wars’ Burnout Unavoidable

By Geoffrey Bunting
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Did anyone else’s whole body tense up when Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, told Variety that “Star Wars” “could go on forever”?. While we waited for the debut of Obi-Wan Kenobi in late May—not long after Kennedy said this now-infamous line—Disney announced a whole slew of new projects in one fell...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

The Insane Saga of ‘Salt of the Earth,’ the Only Film to Be Blacklisted

For over a decade beginning in 1947, the anti-Communist witch hunt that was the Hollywood Blacklist ruined careers, families, and lives. Anyone who came to the attention of the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC) and who refused to name names or publicly denounce communism was put on the proverbial list, the notoriety of which stripped them of their ability for gainful employment. No Hollywood player wanted to be guilty by association.
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Why ‘The Black Phone’ Director Scott Derrickson Returned to Horror After ‘Doctor Strange’

Scott Derrickson knows his horror, as he most superbly confirmed with 2012’s Sinister, a thriller of demonic fiends, snatched adolescents, and celluloid nightmares. Following his stint as the director of Doctor Strange, he revisits those harrowing themes in equally unsettling fashion with The Black Phone, his new film about a child abductor named The Grabber who imprisons kids in a basement chamber (with a mysterious black phone that rings despite a severed cord) while wearing one of cinema’s all-time scariest masks. The psycho behind that façade is Derrickson’s Sinister leading man Ethan Hawke, and their partnership continues to pay disquieting dividends. Based on Joe Hill’s 2004 short story of the same name, their latest collaboration proves to be a disturbing period-piece affair about abuse, vengeance from beyond the grave, and the need for (and capacity of) kids to stand up for themselves and fight back against those determined to do them grievous harm.
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Believe It or Not, ‘Westworld’ Season 4 Is Worth Watching Again

Well over a year has passed since the Season 3 finale of Westworld aired, which seemed to be despised by both critics and the show’s fans. Writing and production for Season 4 were held up by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it turns out that a lengthy gap can be a good thing. The polarizing drama about cowboys, robots, and free will is finally good again. Even the handful of flaws in the first four episodes HBO made available to critics, while irritating, don’t distract from that familiar one-two punch of puzzlement and shock.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

The Best TV Performances of the Year So Far

This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here. This week:. A surprisingly great new show to check out. And a lot of...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Tobey Maguire
TheDailyBeast

How to Make the Most Horrifying Thriller of 2022: The Creator of ‘Chloe’ Spills

It breaks my heart to say that Drew Barrymore would have nothing to do in the Scream of 2022. Gone are the days of characters gingerly picking up the receiver of their clunky landline, not knowing what terror waited for them on the other end. Repeated calls from a strange voice asking, “What’s your favorite scary movie?” would be hit with the block button and the emergency call slider on your iPhone. If someone has tied your hunky quarterback boyfriend up on your patio, all you’d have to do is give the Citizen app a quick scan to see if there had been any similar events in the area.
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
27K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy