New Orleans, LA

‘Restaurant Week’ drives business as local restaurants deal with inflation, labor shortage

By Olivia Vidal
fox8live.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Restaurant Week in New Orleans brings special menus and dining deals to drive business to local restaurants as tourism starts to slow down in the city. From June 20-26, approximately 70 restaurants across New Orleans will offer creative menus and experiences to encourage people to dine...

